EC bans mobile phones at polling centres ahead of election

EC bans mobile phones at polling centres ahead of referendum, parliamentary election

The Election Commission (EC) has imposed a strict ban on carrying mobile phones into polling centres during the upcoming referendum and the 13th national parliamentary election, scheduled for 12 February.

The directive was issued on Sunday by the EC’s Senior Assistant Secretary Md Shahidul Islam, who instructed returning officers across the country to ensure the ban is enforced.

According to the order, no individual will be allowed to enter a polling centre or remain within a 400-yard radius of it with a mobile phone. The restriction will apply to voters, polling agents and all others present on election duty, with limited exceptions.

Only the presiding officer of the polling centre, the officer-in-charge of the police assigned to the centre, and two authorised Ansar members using the “Election Security 2026” mobile application will be permitted to carry mobile phones within the restricted area. These Ansar members will be selected from among the attached Ansar, general Ansar or VDP personnel responsible for election security.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/ec-bans-mobile-phones-polling-centres-ahead-election-1355586