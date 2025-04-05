Earthquakes do not kill people, poorly constructed building do

5. Also we need to solve the issue of duality of the role of CDA/KDA/RAJUK, City Corporations and Fire Service Department in Bangladesh. In California and NY (USA), Tokyo (Japan), Calcutta and Mumbai (India), Manila (The Philippines), Istanbul (Turkey), all these agencies work under the direct supervision of a mayor. In pre-disaster, disaster and post-disaster phases, a single authority guides those agencies. In our cities, the issue has become complex, due to the presence of three or more agencies meddling in each other’s work. We need to resolve this issue immediately.

6. Risk-sensitive land use planning maps (based on site amplification, liquefaction, etc.) for large and small cities need to be developed, so that engineers can decide whether investment on ground/soil improvement is needed or not for a particular construction project based on this map.

7. Lifeline systems (like electricity, gas, mobile phone networks, telecommunications, transportation, and water supply systems) need to be made earthquake resistant based on the above risk-sensitive maps and building code. Also emergency shut-down protocol needs to be established for these systems to reduce the secondary disasters such as fire hazards.

8. Urban volunteer auxiliary forces need to be formed and maintained by the fire service department. A law also needs to be enacted to use this force during any urban disaster similar to the CPP volunteer in the coastal area. This auxiliary force, who will be picked from the local community people need to be trained for search and rescue purposes and some small tools for that purposes need to be kept at the local fire service offices.