Ducsu polls: VP candidate Abidul of Chhatra Dal enters polling centre breaching rules

Md Abidul Islam Khan, the vice-president (VP) candidate from the Chhatra Dal-backed panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election, this morning (9 September) entered the polling centre set up at the DU Physical Education Center in violation of rules.

At around 8:30am, he entered the section of the centre designated for Jagannath Hall students to cast their votes, reports Prothom Alo.

At the time, Abidul alleged that the university had not issued any entry cards for candidates, which was why he was not being allowed inside the polling centre for the female student halls.

Returning Officer Kazi Mostak Gausul Haque, when contacted by Prothom Alo over the phone, said, “There is no provision for candidates to enter polling centres. I was at the Zahurul Huq [Hall] centre, so I am not aware of this. I will look into it.”

Later, speaking directly from the Jagannath Hall polling centre, he said, “By the time I arrived here, I did not find anyone inside. No one else (candidates) will be allowed to enter this place.”

Meanwhile, regarding the violation of rules, Abidul told Prothom Alo that he had entered the centre with the permission of the returning officer.

Speaking to reporters in front of the Curzon Hall polling centre just before 10am, he said he wanted to celebrate the election, not lodge any complaints.