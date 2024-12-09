Does India need a fresh canvas for Bangladesh?

Khawaza Main Uddin

Before this development, in more than one and a half decades, New Delhi had offered a foreign policy puzzle by relying only on one party, practically a single Zaminder (landlord)-like chief executive officer in Dhaka, for serving Indian interests.

The Indian authorities have then provided shelter to Sheikh Hasina, as Bangladesh’s former prime minister, also the Awami League’s president, who has been widely called a fascist ruler.

Remember, she fled the country to escape public wrath and still found refuge in India, unlike failure of many other dictators to secure asylum in their respective guardian angel’s home.

Thus, New Delhi has given yet another proof for its patronisation of Bangladesh’s longest serving prime minister who managed to cling on to power by holding three rigged elections – in 2014, 2018 and 2024 – until the student-mass uprising in July-August 2024 finally compelled her to quit.

India also seems to not care either if her ‘special care’ for the ousted Bangladeshi dictator would violate diplomatic norms and invite embarrassment for her as Hasina has been accused of mass murder and widespread corruption.