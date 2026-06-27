DMP arrests 3 activists of Awami League, affiliated bodies

Published :

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested three activists of Awami League( now facing ban on its activities) and its affiliated organisations from different parts of the capital in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

According to a DMP press release on Saturday, one was arrested from Mohammadpur Police Station area, one from Mirpur Police Station area and another from Banani Police Station area, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Niaz Mehdi.

Such operations will continue in order to maintain public safety and ensure law and order in the city, he said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/dmp-arrests-3-activists-of-awami-league-affiliated-bodies

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here