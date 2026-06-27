According to a DMP press release on Saturday, one was arrested from Mohammadpur Police Station area, one from Mirpur Police Station area and another from Banani Police Station area, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Niaz Mehdi.

Such operations will continue in order to maintain public safety and ensure law and order in the city, he said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/dmp-arrests-3-activists-of-awami-league-affiliated-bodies