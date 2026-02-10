DISSENTS IN JULY CHARTER: Most parties mum in polls manifestos

Sadiqur Rahman 10 February, 2026, 00:28

Representational image.

Several political parties that formally recorded dissenting opinions on key provisions of the July Charter for state reforms have largely avoided explaining those positions in their election manifestos ahead of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections, despite pledging to do so.

At least 34 political parties participated in the drafting of the July National Charter past year. At least 28 parties submitted notes of dissent regarding different provisions in the charter and made commitments to explain those in their election manifestoes.

But many of their objections were either omitted or selectively reinterpreted in their manifestos for the national elections and the concurrent referendum scheduled for February 12.

Election analysts say that the ‘selective silence’ in manifestos weakens informed public debate.

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik executive director Badiul Alam Majumdar, also the former member of the National Consensus Commission and the chief of the Electoral Reform Commission, told New Age, ‘The reform proposals outlined in the July Charter have the support of the majority. Even so, those who expressed dissent regarding certain proposals should clarify their logic to the voters.’

On women’s representation, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis dissented from the charter’s requirement of fielding at least 10 per cent female candidates.

The party’s manifesto neither addressed women’s representation in the Jatiya Sangsad nor explained its objection.

The July Charter includes a provision strengthening the Supreme Judicial Council in line with Article 96 of the constitution, which determines the tenure of judges.

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam dissented from this provision.

However, the Jamaat did not explain its position on this dissent in its election manifesto. The Jamaat unveiled its election manifesto on February 4.

The Jamaat also dissented from the July Charter provisions granting autonomy to local government bodies to manage finances and terms of reference and to place government officials working at the local level under elected representatives.

In its election manifesto, the Jamaat did not mention how it would ensure a balance of power between elected representatives and government officials at the local government level.

On the issue of nationality, the July Charter defines citizens of the country as ‘Bangladeshi’, a point dissented by three political parties, including the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD.

However, the JSD’s election manifesto has urged voters to cast their votes for ‘yes’ in the referendum on state reforms, but has not referred to its dissenting position on the issue.

The JSD unveiled its election manifesto on February 6.

Regarding constitutional amendments, the charter stipulates that such amendments require a majority in the upper house.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party dissented from this provision.

Its manifesto, released on February 6, proposed that all bills, except constitutional amendment bills, money bills, votes of confidence and national security matters, be sent to the upper chamber.

The charter empowers the president to appoint top officials of several constitutional and statutory bodies, including the National Human Rights Commission, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, and the governor of Bangladesh Bank, without consulting the prime minister.

The BNP, along with seven other like-minded parties and alliances, opposed the president’s particular authority.

Yet presenting no explanation on the issue, the BNP’s manifesto stated that the executive body would appoint BERC officials and the BB governor ‘in accordance with the law’.

The Islami Andolan Bangladesh, which also dissented from the BB governor appointment process, did not mention the issue in its manifesto. The IAB unveiled its election manifesto on February 4.

On the charter suggestion that prime minister would not hold party chief position, the BNP maintained in its manifesto its dissent with the suggestion.

The Nationalist Democratic Movement also dissented from the suggestion. The NDM did not present their election manifesto.

The July Charter stipulates that the proportional representation would be based on vote casted. Opposing the point, the BNP recommended a PR system based on seats secured in the lower house.

The BNP maintained its dissent in its election manifesto.

The July Charter includes a provision increasing the nomination of female candidates by at least five per cent in every Jatiya Sangsad election to eventually ensure 33 per cent women’s representation.

The National Citizen Party dissented from this provision. The party, however, did not sign the charter.

In its election manifesto, the NCP pledged that 100 seats in the lower house would be reserved for women through direct elections, with the number gradually reduced as women’s participation in politics increases.

The party unveiled its election manifesto on January 30.

Criticising the text of the July Charter, the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist) in its election manifesto, said that the party initially was in favour of incorporating the July Charter into the constitution, but later changed its position as it was unclear how the charter would be incorporated into the constitution along with notes of dissent.

In the charter, it has been noted that any political party or alliance, if includes its respective note of dissent in its election manifesto and secures a mandate from the people, may take action accordingly.

A commission under the interim government that assumed office on August 8, 2024, after the fall of the authoritarian Awami League regime finalised the July charter on October 17 past year.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/politics/290723/dissents-in-july-charter-most-parties-mum-in-polls-manifestos