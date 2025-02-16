Dhaka stocks rise in early trading

Stocks gained in the first hour of trading today, rising for the second consecutive day.

The DSEX, the premier index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, gained 16.08 points or 0.30 percent to 5,217.566 as of 10:58 am.

Investor participation was positive as around 205 issues advanced, 76 declined and 88 remained unchanged.

Total turnover stood at Tk 108.73 crore.

Shares of Zahintex Industries surged the highest 9 percent, while shares of Khulna Printing & Packaging dropped the most by 6 percent.

CSE All Share Price Index was up 0.14 percent, gaining 21.27 points to 14,550.74.