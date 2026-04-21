Dhaka requests Tehran to facilitate safe passage for ‘Banglar Joyjatra’ through Hormuz

“We were very thankful when Iran included Bangladesh among the six countries whose vessels would be permitted to cross Hormuz,” Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman told his Iranian counterpart during a recent meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister followed up on the matter immediately and informed the Bangladesh foreign minister on Sunday night that, although the situation remains tense, necessary directives have been issued to the authorities concerned in Iran.

The two sides will remain in contact on the issue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, UNB reports.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman is currently visiting Brussels, Belgium.

Bangladesh and Iran also exchanged views on the evolving situation in the Gulf region and other issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the foreign minister reiterated Bangladesh’s “consistent and balanced position” on the developments, stressing the importance of restraint by all parties and resolving differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister appreciated Bangladesh’s constructive stance and expressed hope that the Bangladesh foreign minister would visit Tehran at a mutually convenient time.

Earlier, on April 5 in Dhaka, Dr Khalilur Rahman met Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi and requested facilitation of safe passage for ‘Banglar Joyjatra’ as well as another Bangladesh-bound vessel carrying crude oil.

The ambassador said the matter was being pursued with the Iranian authorities at appropriate levels.

He also appreciated Bangladesh’s balanced stance on the current crisis and expressed gratitude to the government for adopting a condolence motion at the opening of the 13th Parliament session following the targeted assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He thanked the government for deputing Secretary (Bilateral) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Md Nazrul Islam, to sign the condolence book at the Embassy of Iran.

The ambassador also conveyed appreciation for Bangladesh’s facilitation of the dispatch of emergency medical supplies to Iran by the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

At that meeting, the foreign minister noted that he had sent an official letter to the Iranian foreign minister thanking Iran for supporting the safe passage of 186 Bangladeshis from Iran to Azerbaijan.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/shahjalal-international-airport-gets-modern-air-traffic-management-centre