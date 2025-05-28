Dhaka expects $750 million in support from Japan

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus leaves Dhaka today for a four-day official visit to Japan.

During his visit, Bangladesh is expected to secure $500 million in budgetary support from Japan, along with $250 million for the railway sector and additional commitments across other areas.

The visit also aims to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries, said Shafiqul Alam, chief adviser’s press secretary, at a briefing yesterday at the Foreign Service Academy.

He is expected to participate in the 30th Nikkei Forum Future of Asia on May 29 and hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on May 30.

Bangladesh has sought $1 billion in budget support from Japan, and an announcement is likely during the bilateral meeting, said CA’s press secretary.

During the visit, the two countries will sign seven memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the areas of human resources development, recruitment, infrastructure development, railways, energy, etc.

Shafiqul Alam said the chief adviser is giving much emphasis on sending skilled manpower to Japan.

“We have a target to send 1,00,000 skilled manpower,” he said, adding that the government is working to send them very quickly with adequate training, especially on language skills.

During his visit, he is scheduled to hold meetings with Japan Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League President Taro Aso, Nippon Foundation President Yohei Sasakawa, JICA president Dr Tanaka Akihiko, JETRO President Kimura Fukunari.

Prof Yunus will also attend three seminars: one on human resource development and the recruitment of skilled Bangladeshi workers to Japan; one on trade and investment; and one with the heads of Japanese companies and Japanese youth.

He is also scheduled to address an audience at the Soka University of Japan, which is set to confer on him an honorary doctorate.

In the inaugural plenary session, the chief adviser will deliver a keynote speech, calling on Asia and the wider world to work together and build a better future on the theme ‘Asia’s Challenge in a Turbulent World’.

Dr Tanaka Akihiko, President of JICA, is also expected to make a courtesy call to the CA.

Besides, he will attend a community event at the Bangladesh embassy in Japan. During the meeting, JICA’s future cooperation with Bangladesh and the progress of various ongoing projects funded by JICA will be discussed.

Some major Japanese media, including Nikkei Media, Asahi TV, Nippon TV, Asahi Shimbun and NHK will interview the chief adviser.