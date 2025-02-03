Delays in polls could allow fascism to return: Tarique

Tarique Rahman | File photo

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, on Sunday said that delaying elections and prolonged discussions on reforms could allow the ousted dictatorship to return.

If the election process is delayed and discussions on reforms continue to be prolonged, the dictatorship will once again find an opportunity to impose itself on the nation, he said while virtually addressing a workshop organised by the Dhaka Metropolitan South unit of the BNP.

Tarique mentioned that the prolonged delay in organising elections due to the extended reform process would push the country into a deeper crisis.

‘I appeal to the respected individuals and the wise members of society who are discussing reforms, from the perspective of our political party, please do not prolong this conversation with endless speeches about reforms,’ he said.

Tarique said that the longer the debate would continue, the greater the crisis the country would face. ‘The prolonged discussions would only provide more opportunities for conspirators to act.’

He said that elections would be needed first if the reform proposals were to be implemented.

The BNP leader said that the implementation of reform proposals had to be carried out by the elected representatives as they would promise the people to implement the reforms.

Tarique said that the only way to implement the reforms, whether proposed by the BNP or prepared by the interim government’s commissions, was organising elections to form an elected government.

‘I believe that accountability to the people can only be ensured through elections and everyone needs to understand this,’ he said.

BNP’s commerce affairs secretary Salahuddin Ahmed and acting chairman’s adviser Mahadi Amin addressed the workshop, chaired by the party’s Dhaka Metropolitan South unit convener Rafiqul Alam Majnu.