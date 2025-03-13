DeepSeek’s AI triumph: A call for Bangladesh to retain its brightest minds

The recent success of DeepSeek, an AI model developed in China, has disrupted the industry, proving that world-class AI can be created at a fraction of the cost. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

The United States has long been the world’s premier destination for innovation, drawing the brightest minds from across the globe. With its unmatched financial resources, world-class research institutions, and a risk-taking culture that fuels technological breakthroughs, the US has cultivated an environment where ambitious thinkers thrive. The country has built an ecosystem that rewards talent and creativity, making it a magnet for scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs who push the boundaries of possibility. This ability to attract and invest in global talent has been a key driver of the US’s dominance in artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies.

However, the landscape is evolving. The recent success of DeepSeek, an AI model developed in China, has disrupted the industry, proving that world-class AI can be created at a fraction of the cost. Unlike models from OpenAI or Google that require immense computational power and financial backing, DeepSeek demonstrated remarkable efficiency by utilising only a fraction of the GPUs typically needed for large-scale language models. This milestone underscores a broader shift: Asian countries are no longer just suppliers of talent for US companies; they are becoming AI powerhouses themselves. This shift is further reflected in the increasing presence of Asian talent in the US tech industry. With 71 percent of AI researchers in the US being foreign-born and a majority hailing from Asia, the statistics speak for themselves—35.9 percent of Microsoft’s AI team and 44.8 percent of Google’s AI researchers are of Asian descent.

What makes Asian talent so exceptional? The answer lies in the unique motivations that drive these individuals. Unlike their Western counterparts, who often have access to ample resources, many Asian innovators grow up in environments where they must navigate scarcity and intense competition. This fosters a problem-solving mindset, resilience, and an ability to maximise efficiency with limited means. In countries like Bangladesh, students develop an extraordinary work ethic from a young age, competing for a limited number of top university spots and thriving in challenging conditions. Despite the increase in higher education institutions, the quality of education remains a pressing issue. Many universities focus on infrastructure rather than investing in skilled faculty or research facilities, and there is no robust mechanism to measure educational quality. As a result, students seek better opportunities abroad, where they can specialise and gain practical knowledge tailored to industry demands.

Many of Bangladesh’s brightest students have showcased their talents on the global stage, excelling in international competitions and pursuing higher studies at prestigious institutions abroad. A notable example of local ingenuity is Avro Keyboard, a free and open-source Bangla keyboard developed in 2003 by young innovator Mehdi Hasan Khan and his team. Over the years, it has become an indispensable tool for Bangla typing and was honoured with the 2025 Ekushey Padak in recognition. This innovation underscores Bangladesh’s potential to contribute meaningfully to the technological landscape, demonstrating how the country’s youth can drive innovation and make significant strides in the global tech arena.

Bangladesh, a country with immense intellectual potential, finds itself at a crossroads in this shifting global dynamic. The number of students going abroad for higher studies has tripled in 15 years, despite significant growth in local higher education institutions. In 2022, at least 49,151 Bangladeshi students went abroad to study in 58 countries, a sharp rise from 16,609 in 2008. Although the number of universities has doubled in the same period, the outflow of students has not slowed due to challenges such as limited research opportunities, outdated lab facilities, and political instability. The lack of skilled faculty, research funding, and infrastructure prevents them from thriving within the country, leading to a continuous brain drain.

To harness the potential of its bright population, Bangladesh must learn from countries that have successfully reversed the brain drain. China, for instance, implemented policies to bring back top researchers by offering competitive salaries, advanced research facilities, and government-backed funding programmes. Similarly, India’s expanding AI and tech ecosystem is creating opportunities that encourage talent to return home. Bangladesh can adopt similar strategies by investing in AI research centres, fostering collaboration between academia and industry, and providing financial incentives for researchers to develop groundbreaking technology within the country. Creating a startup-friendly environment and strengthening AI infrastructure will allow Bangladesh to not only retain talent but also attract global investments.

The global AI race is no longer just about talent migration—it is about fostering innovation at home. While the US continues to benefit from Asia’s intellectual capital, the balance is shifting. However, Bangladesh has a golden opportunity to leverage its human potential and become a significant player in AI. By investing in its brightest minds and providing them with the resources they need, the country can position itself at the forefront of the AI revolution. If Bangladesh embraces the momentum of innovation, it can transform from a talent exporter to a leader in global AI innovation.

Ruhina Tabasshum Prome is research associate at Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM).

Shirin Sultana is research associate at BIGM.

Views expressed in this article are the author’s own.