Cyber Security Agency urges media not to run statements of convicted fugitive Hasina

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has requested not to air the speech of the convicted persons in the media for the interest of national security.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Affairs issued yesterday (17 November), the NCSA is observing with extreme concern that several print and electronic media and online news portals are disseminating the speech and statements of convicted and fugitive Sheikh Hasina.

Her speeches contain instructions for unleashing violence, anarchy and criminal activities directly, along with hampering social harmony, it said, adding that such publicity is contrary to the rules of Cyber Security Ordinance 2025.

As per the article 8(2) of the ordinance, the law-enforcing agency can take necessary action to remove and block this information which calls for violence or spreads ethnic hatred and hampers integrity, security or public safety, it noted.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/ncsa-calls-not-promote-convicted-persons-media-1288466