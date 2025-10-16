Cucsu polls: Shibir dominates VP and GS posts, Chhatra Dal tops in AGS race

Students gathered in front of LED screen to get the results of Cucsu polls. Photo: TBS

Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) and hall union elections were held today (15 October) amid election boycott by a panel, citing widespread irregularities and alleged mismanagement in the polls.

The counting of votes of the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) election is underway.

3:15am

Islami Chhatra Shibir leads the vice president (VP) and general secretary (GS) posts, while Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has made a strong showing in the race for assistant general secretary (AGS) post.

So far results of 12 halls have been announced. Of those, Shibir won 8 VP posts and 9 GS posts, while Chhatra Dal candidates secured 4 VP posts and lead in 10 AGS posts.

As of 3am, the results of three halls in the Cucsu elections were awaited.

Begum Khaleda Zia Hall

Shibir’s Ibrahim Hossain Roni leads the race for VP post with 622 votes, while Sajjad Hossain Hridoy of Chhatra Dal bagged 303 votes.

For the general secretary (GS) post, Shibir’s Sayed Bin Habib secured 681 votes, compared to Shafayet Hossain of Chhatra Dal, who got 146 votes.

In the assistant general secretary (AGS) race, Ayubur Rahman Toufiq of Chhatra Dal is ahead with 536 votes, beating Shibir’s Sajjad Hossain Munna of Shibir, who received 386 votes.

Shamsunnarhar Hall

Shibir’s Ibrahim Hossain Roni leads the vice president (VP) post with 496 votes, while Chhatra Dal’s Sajjad Hossain Hridoy secured 228 votes.

For the general secretary position, Shibir’s Sayed Bin Habib of Shibir is ahead with 538 votes, compared to Chhatra Dal’s Shafayet Hossain, who got 122 votes.

In the race for assistant general secretary (AGS) post, Chhatra Dal’s Ayubur Rahman Toufiq leads with 393 votes, while Shibir’s Sajjad Hossain Munna secured 304 votes.

Nawab Faizunnesa Hall

Chhatra Dal’s Sajjad Hridoy leads the vice president (VP) race with 291 votes, while Shibir’s Ibrahim Roni got 212 votes.

In the general secretary (GS) post, Shibir’s Sayed Bin Habib secured 264 votes, followed by Chhatra Dal’s Shafayet Hossain with 117 votes and Sudarshan with 134 votes.

For the assistant general secretary (AGS) post, Chhatra Dal’s Tawfiq leads with 317 votes, beating Shibir’s Munna, who bagged 131 votes.

Shahjalal Hall

Shibir’s Ibrahim Roni leads the vice president (VP) race with 779 votes, while Chhatra Dal’s Sajjad Hridoy got 481 votes.

For general secretary (GS) post, Shibir’s Sayed Bin Habib secured 780 votes, defeating Chhatra Dal’s Shafayet Hossain, who received 285 votes.

In the assistant general secretary (AGS) post, Shibir’s Munna leads with 783 votes, while Chhatra Dal’s Tawfiq got 589 votes.

F Rahman R Hall

Shibir’s Roni leads the VP race with 381 votes, while Chhatra Dal’s Hridoy got 226 votes. In GS post, Shibir’s Sayed Bin Habib secured 351 votes, beating Chhatra Dal’s Shafayet, who got 220 votes. In the race for AGS post, Chhatra Dal’s Tawfiq leads with 442 votes while Shibir’s Munna bagged 231 votes.

Alaul Hall

Shibir’s Roni leads the VP post with 393 votes, while Chhatra Dal’s Hridoy bagged 251 votes. Shibir’s Sayed is ahead in the GS race with 393 votes, with Chhatra Dal’s Shafayet at 200 votes. In AGS post, Chhatra Dal’s Tawfiq leads with 471 votes, defeating Shibir Munna, who received 225 votes.

Shaheed Abdur Rab Hall

Shibir’s Roni leads the VP post with 649 votes, while Chhatra Dal’s Hridoy got 282 votes. Shibir’s Sayed Bin Habib secured the GS post with 636 votes defeating JCD’s Shafayet Hossain, who got 157 votes.

In AGS, Chhatra Dal’s Tawfiq leads with 540 votes, while Shibir’s Munna received 363 votes.

Bijoy 24 Hall Hall

Shibir’s Ibrahim Roni bagged 644 votes for VP post, while Chhatra Dal’s Sajjad Hridoy got 288 votes. In the GS contest, Shibir’s Sayed Bin Habib leads with 689 votes, while Chhatra Dal’s Shafayet Hossain got 89 votes. For AGS post, Chhatra Dal’s Tawfiq secured 569 votes, defeating Shibir’s Munna, who received 389 votes.

1:20am

Tension erupts at Suhrawardi Hall, pro-VC confined as Chhatra Dal rejects defeat to Shibir

Tension flared at CU’s Suhrawardy Hall as the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed vice president (VP) candidate defeated Chhatra Dal candidate by only three votes.

Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr M was confined reportedly by Chhatra Dal activists after Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed vice president (VP) candidate defeated the Chhatra Dal candidate by only three votes at Suhrawardi Hall. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Chhatra Dal activists rejected the result and reportedly confined the university’s Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Dr Md Kamal Uddin.

The incident took place around 12:45am in front of the engineering faculty, which served as the polling centre for the residential hall.

Witnesses said when Chhatra Dal members tried to forcibly enter the polling centre, an altercation broke out with Shibir activists.

As of 1:15am, both groups remained gathered in front of the Engineering Faculty.

1:15am

Chhatra Dal candidates are leading in three halls in the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) elections, while Chhatra Shibir has taken the lead in one hall.

The Cucsu Election Commission so far announced results of four halls as of updating this report at 1:10am.

Chhatra Dal candidates are leading at Atish Dipangkar Srigyan Hall, Masterda Surya Sen Hall and Shilpi Rashid Chowdhury Hostel while Shibir is ahead in Suhrawardy Hall.

12:55am

Shibir leads in Suhrawardy Hall

In the Suhrawardy Hall of Cucsu elections, Islami Chhatra Shibir is leading in the vice president (VP) and general secretary (GS) posts.

Photo: Jobaer Chowdhury/TBS

Professor Md Shahadat Hossain, returning officer at Faculty of Engineering polling centre, confirmed that out of 4,036 registered voters, 2,922 cast their ballots.

For the VP post, Ibrahim Hossain Roni of Shibir bagged 1,488 votes, while Sajjad Hossain Hridoy of Chhatra Dal secured 680 votes.

In the GS post, Sayed Bin Habib of Shibir secured 1,404 votes, followed by Chhatra Dal’s Shafayet Hossain with 458 votes.

For the AGS post, Chhatra Dal’s Ayubur Rahman Tawfiq edged out Sajjad Hossain Munna of Shibir, receiving 968 votes to Munna’s 906 votes.

12:40am

Chhatra Dal leads in key posts at Atish Dipangkar Srigyan Hall

Chhatra Dal-backed candidates are leading in major posts in the Atish Dipangkar Srigyan Hall.

Out of a total of 457 votes cast, Sajjad Hossain Hridoy of Chhatra Dal won the vice president (VP) post with 223 votes, while Ibrahim Hossain Roni of Shibir and Dhrub Barua each received 90 votes.

For the general secretary (GS) post, Shafayet Hossain of Chhatra Dal secured 164 votes, followed by Sudarshan Chakma with 131 votes, and Sayed Bin Habib of Shibir with 83 votes.

In the assistant general secretary (AGS) race, Ayubur Rahman Toufiq of Chhatra Dal is leading with 266 votes, while Palash Dey secured 62 votes and Sajjad Hossain Munna of Shibir got 45 votes.

11:50pm

Cucsu polls: Tension flares at CU as BNP, Jamaat activists gather near Gate-1

Tension gripped Chittagong University tonight (15 October) as supporters of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami gathered at Gate-1 during the ongoing vote counting for the Cucsu elections.

Hundreds of activists from both sides gathered in the area from the evening, standing opposite each other and occasionally chanting slogans.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Although no clashes were reported till as of filing this report, the atmosphere remained tense.

Police and members of the university’s proctorial body were deployed at the scene to prevent any untoward incident.

Hundreds of activists from both sides gathered in Chittagong University’s at Gate-1 area from Wednesday evening (15 October) amid Cucsu polls vote counting. Photo: TBS

“We are on alert to ensure security. Around 30 police personnel have been deployed,” said Manjur Quader Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Hathazari Model Police Station.

Students near the vote-counting centre adjacent to Gate-1 said many were hesitant to approach the area to check results due to the tension outside.

11:35pm

Chhatra Dal’s VP candidates lead in 2 halls

Chhatra Dal’s vice president (VP) candidates are leading in two residential halls of Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) elections.

Vote counting in Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) elections underway at Business Administration Faculty on Wednesday night, 15 October 2025. Photo: TBS

In Masterda Surya Sen Hall, Chhatra Dal’s VP candidate Sajjad Hossain secured 141 votes, while Shibir’s Ibrahim Hossain received 130 votes.

For the GS post, Shibir’s Sayeed Bin Habib bagged 175 votes, and Chhatra Dal’s Ayubur Rahman led the AGS race with 170 votes.

Results from the Shilpi Rashid Chowdhury Hostel were also announced, with Chhatra Dal-backed candidates leading in the vice-president (VP) and assistant general secretary (AGS) posts, while the left-leaning Boichitrer Oikya (Unity of Diversity) panel is ahead in the general secretary (GS) race.

11:20pm

Results announced for Masterda Surya Sen Hall union polls

The results of the Masterda Surya Sen Hall union election have been announced.

Out of 516 registered voters, 367 cast their ballots, Election Commission Member Secretary Professor Dr AKM Ariful Haque Siddiqui confirmed on Wednesday night (15 October).

According to the Election Commission, Md Tajim Ibn Habib was elected vice-president (VP) with 182 votes, narrowly defeating Mohammad Imran Hossain, who received 176 votes.

Md Salman Al-Tasin won the general secretary (GS) post, securing 144 votes, while his closest rival Mohammad Mozahidul Islam Rakib got 135 votes.

For joint general secretary (AGS), Sakhawat Hossain won by a large margin with 290 votes, compared to Md Towachchin Tanvir Mahin’s 53 votes.

In other posts:

Sports and Athletics Secretary: Muhammad Sadefur Rahman (195 votes) defeated Md Jobayer Mahmud (125 votes).

Literature, Culture and Publications Secretary: Niloy Dutta (184) beat Abdullah Muhammad Anas (152).

Office Secretary: Md Mazharul Haque (219) won over Md Naziur Rahman (134).

Reading Room, Dining and Library Secretary: Torun Bijoy Chakma (172) beat Md Alauddin (Tipu Sultan) (145).

Social Service, Environment and Human Rights Secretary: Arafat Bin Aziz (150) edged out Md Fazlul Haque (Rahat) (141).

Health Affairs Secretary: Shihab Ali (176) defeated Sayan Chowdhury (134).

11pm

Two BGB platoons deployed amid vote counting

Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed on the Chittagong University campus as vote counting for the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) election continues.

Photo: TBS

In a message issued around 9:30pm on Wednesday, the BGB headquarters said, “Vote counting is underway after the Cucsu election. Two platoons of BGB have been deployed to ensure the election process continues without disruption.”

Earlier in the evening, tension flared on campus when Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir activists faced off in front of the New Arts Building premises.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation began after the LED screen outside the centre was suddenly turned off.

Chhatra Dal alleged that the screen was switched off as part of an attempt to manipulate the vote count, while Chhatra Shibir accused

Chhatra Dal activists of tearing the screen’s wires to disrupt the election process.

10:30pm

Chhatra Dal’s VP, AGS candidates lead in Shilpi Rashid Chowdhury Hostel

Results from the Shilpi Rashid Chowdhury Hostel in the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) elections have been announced, with Chhatra Dal-backed candidates leading in the vice-president (VP) and assistant general secretary (AGS) posts, while the left-leaning Boichitrer Oikya (Unity of Diversity) panel is ahead in the general secretary (GS) race.

The hostel, home to students of the Faculty of Fine Arts, has 154 registered voters, of whom 124 cast their ballots.

According to the results, Sajjad Hossain, the Chhatra Dal-backed VP candidate, secured 34 votes, followed by Md Ibrahim Hossain of the Shibir-supported panel with 27 votes, and Dhruv Barua of the Diversity Unity panel with 26 votes.

10pm

Cucsu polls draw 65% voter turnout: CEC

Around 65% of registered voters cast their ballots in the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) elections, according to the Chief Election Commissioner Professor Dr Monir Uddin.

Out of 27,516 registered voters, a total of 17,717 students cast their votes, the Cucsu CEC told The Business Standard tonight (15 October).

Photo: Jobaer Chowdhury/TBS

The chief election commissioner said 2,908 of 4,036 voters cast ballots at the Engineering Faculty centre, while 3,099 of 4,458 voted at the Science Faculty.

The Social Science Faculty recorded 3,773 votes out of 6,604, and the Business Administration Faculty saw 4,279 voters out of 7,068.

At the Shaheed Hridoy Tarua Bhaban (New Arts Faculty Building) centre, 3,619 of 5,263 voters exercised their franchise. Additionally, 39 out of 78 registered voters cast their votes at the disabled students’ centre in Cucsu Bhaban.

9:35pm

Chhatra Dal panel alleges massive irregularities in Cucsu and hall elections

The Chhatra Dal-backed panel have raised allegations of widespread irregularities and bias by the Election Commission during the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) and hall union elections.

The Chhatra Dal-backed spoke panel at a press conference on 15 October 2025. Photo: TBS

At a press conference held today (15 October) at 7pm, student leaders from the panel detailed their concerns, claiming that although voting ended at 4pm the day, numerous issues had marred the process.

Among the reported irregularities were ballot papers being used without the election officer’s signature, indelible ink fading, and mismanagement inside polling stations.

8:30pm

Revolution for State of Humanity panel boycotts Cucsu polls, alleging irregularities

The “Revolution for State of Humanity” panel, backed by the Bishwo Insaniyat Biplob Student Front, boycotted the Cucsu elections, citing widespread irregularities and alleged mismanagement in the polls.

Revolution for State of Humanity panel’s VP candidate Kefayet Ullah announced the boycott a press conference in front of Cucsu Building on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. Photo: TBS

The panel held a press conference at Cucsu Building at 5pm, outlining multiple complaints, including fake votes in BBA Faculty room 335, unsigned ballot papers in rooms 223 and 336 of the BBA Faculty and room 214 of the IT Faculty, and erased indelible ink marks.

They also alleged that a candidate frame from the Islami Chhatra Andolan-backed panel was displayed on Katapahar Road, voters were issued slips without proper verification, vehicles and buses were unavailable, candidates distributed leaflets at at polling stations, and journalists were denied access.