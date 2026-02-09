Ctg-bound vessel capsizes off Thailand coast

A Chattogram port-bound container vessel from Malaysia capsized off the coast of Thailand on Saturday afternoon. All 16 Bangladeshi crewmen were rescued.

A Panama‑flagged vessel, Sealloyd Arc, encountered trouble off Phuket’s southern coast on February 7, prompting a coordinated emergency maritime response. All 16 crew members were rescued safely and brought ashore at Chalong Bay, reported The Phuket News today.

The ship carrying about 290 containers was en route from Malaysia to Bangladesh, the portal reported.

Confirming the incident, Md Mukul Hossain, manager of the ship’s local agent Alvi Lines Bangladesh, said that the ship, while coming from Malaysia’s Port Klang, faced an accident.

The vessel tilted and sank in deep waters off the coast of Phuket and the captain subsequently declared the ship abandoned, he said. The vessel left Port Klang on February 5 and was expected to arrive at Chattogram on February 12, he informed.

According to The Phuket News, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 (Thai MECC3) reported that the vessel began taking on significant amounts of water while sailing south of Laem Phromthep, about three nautical miles offshore. The inflow caused the ship to lean heavily and risk sinking.

Quoting Thai MECC3, the portal reported that an unidentified fishing boat nearby first rescued eight crew members from the vessel and then a vessel of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation rescued another eight crewmen.All the crewmen were safely transported to the shore at Chalong Bay Pier and authorities confirmed that no crew members were hurt.

