Court summons Nasiruddin Patwary in defamation case over remarks about Mirza Abbas

A collage of BNP’s Mirza Abbas and NCP’s Nasiruddin Patwary speaking to media after casting votes on Thursday (12 February 2026). Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court has issued a summons to National Citizen Party Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary to appear in connection with a case filed over allegations of criminal intimidation and defamation of Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed.

An application to file the case was submitted today (8 March) by Md Ashraful Islam, president of Ramna Thana BNP, in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Hasan Shahadat.

The court recorded the plaintiff’s statement and issued a summons directing Nasiruddin Patwary to appear before the court on 21 April.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Md Amirul Islam Amir, confirmed the development.

According to the application, Patwary made false and defamatory statements at various times during the campaign of the 13th parliamentary election last month, in which he had lost to Mirza Abbas.

It further claims that after losing the election, he continued to spread defamatory remarks and threats through social media platforms and online news outlets.

The petitioner said he recently saw posts on Facebook on 5 March in which Patwary’s alleged remarks were quoted by several online news portals.

The application also alleges that such remarks were circulated widely on platforms including Facebook and YouTube, tarnishing Abbas’s honour.

It further states that both the petitioner and Mirza Abbas were shocked by the statements shared on social media, adding that millions of people in Bangladesh had seen the remarks.

According to the complaint, Patwary intentionally published false and fabricated statements on social media to harm the reputation and political career of both the petitioner and Mirza Abbas.

The application also requests the court to issue an arrest warrant against Nasiruddin Patwary.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/court/petition-filed-seeking-case-against-nasiruddin-patwary-over-defamation-mirza-abbas