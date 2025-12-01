Court orders cancellation of Rehana’s 10-katha Purbachal plot

A Dhaka court today (1 December) delivered a verdict in a Rajuk plot allocation corruption case, sentencing 16 individuals and ordering the cancellation of a 10-katha plot allocated to Sheikh Rehana in the Purbachal New Town project.

The court issued the order in its verdict on the ACC case, which accused Sheikh Rehana of abusing state power to obtain the 10-katha government plot in the capital’s Purbachal New Town Project.

Judge Robiul Alam of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 pronounced the judgment, sentencing Sheikh Rehana to seven years’ imprisonment, her elder sister and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to five years’ and Rehana’s daughter Tulip Siddique to two years for their roles in the scam.

The court additionally fined all three Tk1 lakh each, ordering them to serve six more months behind bars in default. It also sentenced 14 others accused to five years’ imprisonment each.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed the case on 13 January 2025, against 15 people, including Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana and Tulip Siddique. The investigation officer and ACC Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya submitted a charge sheet against 17 accused on 10 March.