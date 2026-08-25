Connecting Bhola and mainland by road

The decision to establish road communication between the geographically isolated island district Bhola and the mainland deserves all-round appreciation. Dependent on only waterway connectivity, mobility of both people and goods is very slow which becomes slower still during inclement weather. The communication gets snapped in time of natural calamities. So, the proposed road link is going to change all such limitations and restrictions. Considering the island’s economic potential particularly after the gas find and extraction, construction of a highway connecting Bhola, Barishal and Dhaka is overdue. The envisaged road communication through Hijla and Mehendiganj will drastically slash the travel time between Bhola and Dhaka via Barishal. When the people’s mobility accelerates, economy gets a mighty boost. There is no reason why this will not happen in case of Bhola that has so long remained isolated to a large extent.

In countries like Norway and Japan, even remote islands including those valued for their tourism have been brought under road and highway networks. Bhola may not be a tourist spot but the prospect of its marine resources, in addition to its gas reserve, is quite bright. It stands to be a hub of exploitation of what is called blue economy. So this investment in the proposed highway unfolds limitless possibilities of contribution of Bhola to the country’s economy. Even the current status of the island is quite lofty with the haul of different fish species including Hilsha. Sure enough, commercial fishing awaits development not only in the waters around the island but also in the coastal belt in the country’s southern districts. Road communications will help develop the marine fisheries and supply chain to the mutual benefits of inhabitants of Bhola and other districts including the capital city.

Although no details have been furnished about the schedule of feasibility study and undertaking the project, the prime minister’s insistence on accomplishment of the task gives a positive vibe. Now that the decision has been made, the ground works should be started as early as possible. Issues like financing of the project and tender floating should be completed within a reasonable time frame. It would be expected that the plan is executed within the term of this government. In a country where even bridges over rivers and canals with the potential of serving people of 10-20 villages are left half or partially done, any project of highway connecting Bhola with the mainland must not be left destined to similar fate. The faster it is started and completed the better.

Greater emphasis on road communication to the neglect of the railway in defiance of logic has made the country pay heavily in terms of archaic connectivity, environment and costs. The proposed extension of highway connection up to Bhola does not fall under that category of road communication. But it should include an option for railway connectivity in the future when Barishal is brought under the rail network. The merit of developing mass transport instead of pressing into service imported luxurious buses cannot be disputed. But Bhola’s case is special and road connectivity will serve the purpose well. Connecting the island district with the mainland will be a milestone achievement.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/editorial/connecting-bhola-and-mainland-by-road