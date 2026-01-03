Complete Hadi murder trial in 30 days or face anti-govt movement: Inqilab Moncho

Inqilab Moncho today resumed its blockade at Dhaka’s Shahbagh, demanding a swift trial over the killing of its slain spokesperson, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.

Ahead of Juma prayers today, the platform urged mosques to include special prayers seeking justice for Hadi’s murder. After prayers, protesters brought out a procession from the Dhaka University Central Mosque before occupying the Shahbagh intersection.

Abdullah Al Jaber, member secretary of the platform, addressing the rally at Shahabagh, warned that if the government fails to complete the judicial process within the timeline set by the platform, they will launch a movement demanding the government’s resignation. Inqilab Moncho had set a 30-working day deadline for the government, with 22 days remaining, he added.

“There are 22 days left, and we are moving forward according to this timeline. If the government fails to complete the trial of Hadi’s murder within this period, we will launch a movement to topple the government,” Jaber said.

“A government that cannot identify the killers, submit a charge sheet, or inform the people about the progress of the investigation has no moral right to stay in power,” he said. “If the state cannot maintain law and order and its intelligence agencies are unable to act, we do not want to see such a helpless authority ruling the country.”

He further demanded that by the seventh of the month, the killers and those behind the murder must be identified and a charge sheet submitted.

“If revealing the masterminds means you will lose power, then you do not deserve to remain in power,” he added.

Jaber also announced that once the trial formally begins, Inqilab Moncho will launch a public campaign ahead of the elections to inform voters whom they should and should not support.

He said the platform would reach out to “pro-Bangladesh” political and cultural organisations today and tomorrow, seeking solidarity in demanding justice for Hadi’s killing.

Describing Hadi as a frontline leader of the anti-Indian hegemony movement, a July uprising fighter, and a rapidly rising political figure, Jaber claimed these factors collectively led to his murder.

He also said that on the seventh of the month, at least in 100 countries, people would stage demonstrations in front of respective Bangladesh missions, demanding justice for Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.

The platform launched the blockade last Friday. On Monday night, protesters temporarily withdrew from the intersection and shifted to an online campaign amid a cold wave.

The programme was later postponed following the death and funeral of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.