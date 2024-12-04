Chief Adviser Yunus penned ‘a few lines’ for BPL theme song, informs Asif Mahmud

The Youth and Sports adviser Asif Mahmud speaks during a ceremony organised by Bangladesh Cricket Board in Dhaka on December 03, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has lent his creative touch to the theme song for the 11th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which is set to begin on December 30.

This surprising involvement of the Nobel laureate was revealed by Youth and Sports adviser Asif Mahmud at the unveiling ceremony of BPL’s theme graffiti and theme song, held on Tuesday evening at a hotel in the capital.

During the event, Asif shared his excitement over the Chief Adviser’s personal involvement in the project.

“When I told Sir, ‘Sir, you advise on the design of many major events, including the Olympics; if you could assist us as well,’ I never expected that Sir would personally become so involved,” he said.

“Sir, along with his team, was more involved than I was. In fact, even in the theme song (for the BPL), Sir wrote a few lines himself.”

The theme song, titled “Elo BPL…” and penned by Golam Morshed, Hannan Hossain Shimul, and Masudur Rahman, was enhanced by Professor Yunus’s addition of two powerful lines: “Come, let’s change the country, let’s change the world.”

Daily Star