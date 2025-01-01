Chhatra Shibir is co-fighter of July uprising: Sarjis Alam

The chief organiser of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, Sarjis Alam, has lauded the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir as its activists were co-fighters during the student-led mass uprising in July and August.
Addressing a member conference of the student front at the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Tuesday, Sarjis noted that the Chhatra Shibir men were on the street during the movement and also offered significant advice at different crucial points.
The movement leaders found the Shibir men beside them, be it directly or indirectly, from the very beginning of the uprising. “No one can suppress the truth for good. Its emergence is just a matter of time,” he said.
Sarjis Alam recalled the torture of the Awami League regime and described its leader Sheikh Hasina as a killer. He said Sheikh Hasina played a blame game against anyone whom she considered a potential threat to remain in power.
“We witnessed that she had killed many Islamic scholars through jail sentences, attacks, lawsuits, and torture, simply because they were perceived as potential threats. Killer Sheikh Hasina made survival difficult for many dignitaries and organisations like the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir,” he said.
Highlighting the bravery of the youth, Sarjis said the current generation drove out fascist Sheikh Hasina from the country as they are driven by their conscience.
He urged the Chhatra Shibir men to achieve the highest level of credibility through their works.
“To us, the countrymen come before any individual, group, or party. We will continue working unitedly to build Bangladesh, keeping the national interest above all, just the way we fought hand in hand as well as shoulder to shoulder and sat at the table for planning during the uprising,” he added.
Shafiqur Rahman, ameer (chief) of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, attended the conference as the chief guest, with participation of leaders from different political parties and student organisations.
prothom alo