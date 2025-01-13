Champions Trophy: Litton Das dropped from Bangladesh squad

Litton Das has been excluded from the 15-member Bangladesh squad, the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday announced for the ICC Champions Trophy.

It was already known that Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal will not be included.

However, it is a surprise that Liton Das has been left out

However, considering Litton’s recent performance in the ODIs, it would not be accurate to call this a surprise. He has not scored runs in his last seven innings.

Litton’s latest half-century was in the 2023 World Cup against India in Pune. Since then, his best innings was a score of 45 against Pakistan in that same World Cup.

In the next two matches of the World Cup, against Sri Lanka and Australia, he scored 23 and 36, respectively.