Can Bangladesh reset its democracy?

THE recently concluded 13th general election marks one of the most consequential political turning points in Bangladesh’s contemporary history. The decisive victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party over the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh–led 11-party alliance, under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, comes after nearly 15 years of increasingly authoritarian rule under ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. During the Awami League regime, Bangladesh’s political environment had been widely criticised by civil society groups and international observers for shrinking civic space, weakened democratic oversight, and the erosion of electoral competitiveness. Previous national elections held under the authoritarian administration were marked by opposition boycotts, allegations of voter intimidation, and declining public confidence in the integrity of electoral processes — undermining both the legitimacy of political institutions and the credibility of democratic governance.

In contrast, the February 12, 2026 election, held in the aftermath of the 2024 mass uprising, has been widely perceived as a departure from earlier political exercises. For the first time in over a decade, the electoral outcome was not widely viewed as predetermined. The polls were characterised by comparatively greater electoral competition, broader civic engagement, greater participation of national and international election observers, and an unprecedented mobilisation of youth voters, many of whom had participated directly in the student-led protests. This transition has generated cautious optimism among citizens hoping for a restoration of democratic accountability, institutional independence, and economic stability.

Yet electoral success has simultaneously transferred the burdens of governance to a relatively fresh political leadership confronting multiple structural and institutional constraints. A central concern remains the limited executive experience of the incoming administration in managing a post-transition state apparatus. The absence of recent experience in administering complex public institutions, macroeconomic policy frameworks, and national security mechanisms may constrain the government’s ability to respond decisively to emerging governance challenges. This institutional learning curve is further compounded by Tarique Rahman’s nearly seventeen-year absence from Bangladesh, potentially limiting his immediate familiarity with the country’s evolving administrative systems and socio-political dynamics.

Maintaining internal party discipline will be equally critical for the new government. Reports of intra-party contestation, allegations of political violence, and grassroots-level patronage networks risk undermining administrative cohesion and public legitimacy. Ensuring law and order remains one of the most urgent priorities in a country that has witnessed sporadic unrest since the July uprising. Failure to prevent extortion, factional rivalries, and politically motivated violence among party activists in the coming days could erode public confidence in the new administration even before meaningful reforms are realised.

Restoring trust in law enforcement institutions will be central to rebuilding social stability, particularly to ending the culture of “mobocracy”. Over the past decade, segments of the police force have faced allegations of political bias, excessive use of force, and impunity, leading to a profound erosion of public confidence. Rebuilding this trust will require comprehensive police reform, including depoliticisation of command structures, professional training in rights-based policing, transparent accountability mechanisms, and the establishment of independent oversight bodies to investigate misconduct. Institutional reform must also ensure that law enforcement agencies operate free from partisan influence while remaining accountable to constitutional authority and judicial review.

Equally important will be the broader task of restoring public trust in democratic institutions. Revitalising parliament as a meaningful forum for legislative deliberation, rather than a procedural extension of executive authority, will be essential to democratic renewal. A functional parliamentary committee system, constructive engagement with opposition parties, and transparent legislative processes can contribute to more accountable governance. Strengthening judicial independence will also be critical to uphold the rule of law, particularly in addressing corruption, protecting civil liberties, and adjudicating politically sensitive cases. Without a credible and impartial judiciary, public confidence in the fairness of governance reforms may remain limited.

The economic outlook presents an additional layer of urgency. Persistent inflationary pressures, rising food prices, declining purchasing power, and mounting youth unemployment have intensified socio-economic anxieties across both urban and rural constituencies. Resetting macroeconomic stability will require politically difficult yet economically necessary decisions, including prudent fiscal management, strengthened financial governance, and credible anti-corruption initiatives. Campaign-era welfare commitments— ranging from the widely discussed proposal of a ‘family card’ under the social safety net programme for the underprivileged families across the country to employment guarantees — must now be balanced against the fiscal realities of stabilising public finances and restoring investor confidence in an uncertain global economic climate.

The implementation of the proposed July National Charter presents another formidable challenge. Designed as a roadmap for constitutional and institutional reforms in the aftermath of the 2024 uprising, the Charter includes provisions aimed at strengthening judicial independence, enhancing women’s political representation, expanding fundamental rights, and imposing executive term limits. Translating these commitments into enforceable legislation will demand political consensus, administrative capacity, and sustained engagement with civil society — none of which can be taken for granted in a deeply polarised political environment.

Further complicating the political landscape is the ongoing legal and diplomatic sensitivity surrounding potential judicial proceedings against Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in self-exile in India. Any move to initiate trials related to abuses during her tenure will carry significant domestic and geopolitical implications. Dhaka’s relations with New Delhi could face renewed strain depending on how judicial accountability processes are pursued. Managing this delicate balance between justice and diplomatic pragmatism will require measured political judgement and adherence to international legal norms.

The durability of Bangladesh’s democratic transition will ultimately depend on the government’s commitment to safeguarding civil liberties and advancing inclusive governance. The 2024 uprising was driven not only by economic grievances but also by demands for freedom of expression, political pluralism, and protection of vulnerable communities. Women and minority groups, who have faced disproportionate risks amid recent episodes of political violence, now expect meaningful guarantees of safety, representation, and rights-based policy reform under the new administration.

To ensure accountability and sustain public trust, the government must institutionalise transparent governance mechanisms supported by a constructive parliamentary opposition capable of scrutinising executive decisions and legislative priorities. Internal discipline within ruling party leaders and grassroots activists will be essential to curb political violence, patronage practices, and factional rivalries that could undermine reform efforts. An independent and responsible media must be allowed to operate freely in order to monitor governance performance and amplify citizen concerns, while youth activists — whose mobilisation was central to the democratic transition — should be meaningfully engaged in policy dialogue and civic oversight processes. In parallel, sustained engagement with the global community, including development partners and multilateral institutions, can reinforce commitments to democratic norms, economic transparency, and human rights obligations.

The BNP’s landslide victory has created a rare opportunity to recalibrate Bangladesh’s governance trajectory. Whether the new leadership can translate the popular mandate into institutional resilience, economic stability, and democratic accountability will determine whether the current transition represents substantive democratic renewal or merely a continuation of the cyclical governance challenges that have long characterised the country’s political landscape.

Amith Kumar Malaker is a human rights defender and a public policy analyst in Bangladesh.

