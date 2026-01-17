Campaigned for referendum, not polls: Mamunul says in response to EC show-cause notice

Maulana Mamunul Haque, ameer of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis and a candidate for the Dhaka-13 constituency, appeared before the Election Commission (EC) to formally deny allegations of violating the electoral code of conduct.

Accompanied by several associates, Mamunul arrived at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon at around 10am today (17 January) to submit his written explanation.

The show-cause notice, issued on 14 January, alleged that Mamunul had engaged in campaigning by distributing leaflets in front of the EC building on 13 January nearly three weeks before the official campaign period began for the 12 February national election.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his statement, Mamunul Haque claimed that his actions had been wrongly portrayed by the media. He asserted that while he was indeed distributing leaflets, they were focused on a national referendum calling for a “Yes” vote on constitutional reforms rather than his own parliamentary candidacy.

“I was the victim of journalistic misrepresentation in a published news report,” Mamunul stated. “I did not carry out any campaign activities for my own constituency. My activities were focused on the referendum, and it has been presented incorrectly as electioneering.”

The EC’s notice had cited Rules 3 and 18 of the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates, 2025, which strictly prohibit any form of election campaigning before the officially designated period.

In his written defence, Mamunul argued that the Returning Officer had issued the notice without verifying the contents of the leaflets or the nature of the gathering.

The Khilafat Majlis chief expressed concern that being targeted for “trivial matters” could undermine the integrity of the upcoming polls.

He warned that if the head of a political party faces such “harassment” without proper verification, it raises serious questions about the fairness of the electoral environment.

“The Returning Officer issued the show-cause notice without any verification. This fashions a fear regarding the establishment of a level playing field,” Mamunul added.

He noted that during his referendum-related activities, he had faced various forms of harassment and urged the EC to ensure that all candidates are treated with impartiality.

The Election Commission has received the written explanation and is currently reviewing it.

A decision on whether to proceed with legal action or clear the candidate of the charges will be announced following a thorough review of the documents and reports from the field.

Under the 2025 electoral rules, candidates found guilty of violating the code of conduct can face fines, the cancellation of their candidacy, or even imprisonment depending on the severity of the infraction.

The EC notice stated that on 13 January at around 5pm, Mamunul Haque, the Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis-nominated candidate for the Dhaka-13 constituency in the 13th National Parliamentary Election, distributed leaflets among members of the public in front of the Election Commission building along with his followers.

