CA Yunus to hold next round of talks with political parties tomorrow

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus will hold the next phase of talks with political parties tomorrow (2 June).

The talks are scheduled to be held at the Foreign Service Academy at 4:30pm, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told a media briefing today (1 June).

Azad said all political parties engaged in the ongoing reform discussions have been invited to attend it.

He said the chief adviser will inaugurate the talks on Monday, and the discussions will continue thereafter.

More talks are likely to be held both before and after Eid-ul-Adha, Azad added.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Ahmmad Foyez were also present.

The first round of discussions between the Consensus Commission, headed by the chief adviser, and political parties concluded on 19 May.

During the first round, the commission held a series of dialogues with political parties to build a national consensus on state reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government.

The National Consensus Commission launched its dialogue series with political parties on 20 March.

The commission has been working since 15 February 2025 to finalise its recommendations for crucial state reforms.