Budget to be allocated for people, not for individuals or groups: Amir Khasru

He made the remarks during his first visit to his constituency in Chattogram after assuming office as Finance Minister.

Amir Khasru said patronage politics would not continue and stressed the need for responsible budgeting.

He criticized past loans that were not utilized for productive projects, which he said had resulted in a significant debt burden for the government.

The minister highlighted the government’s plans to attract both domestic and foreign investment to restore confidence in the country’s stock market.

Emphasizing the need to increase employment and investment, Amir Khasru said steps would be taken to make Chattogram a ‘real’ commercial capital. “Now is the time to make Chattogram a real commercial capital. The city will be transformed into a commercial capital through increased investment and job creation,” he added.

He stressed the importance of collective efforts to meet the expectations of the people and called for coordinated action from all concerned.

Earlier, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury arrived at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport at 11 am, where he was warmly welcomed by local leaders and activists.

He later visited his parents’ graves in Nazir Bari of Uttar Kattali under Pahartali Police Station and offered Juma prayers at Kadamtali Madarbari Jame Mosque.

The Finance Minister is scheduled to meet party leaders and activists at his Mehedibagh residence. He will also attend a meeting with leaders of port service providers to discuss ways to enhance the activities of Chittagong Port.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/ensure-use-of-bangla-at-all-levels-says-jamaat-ameer