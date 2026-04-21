BSF returns body of Bangladeshi man who died in Indian prison

The body was repatriated through the Nakugaon border in Sherpur’s Nalitabari Upazila around 1pm on Tuesday in the presence of border guards and police from both countries, said Nakugaon Immigration Police Sub-Inspector Palash Chandra Sarkar.

The dead Shipon Hawlader, 35, was from Barguna Sadar Upazila.

His brother Ripon Hawlader received the body at the border.

SI Palash said Shipon had entered India illegally around 19 months ago through the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh.

He was detained by the BSF at the time and handed over to the Indian police.

An Indian court later sentenced him for illegal entry and sent him to Tura jail in Meghalaya.

His sentence was due to end on Apr 28.

However, he fell ill on Thursday and died while undergoing treatment in custody.

Following the completion of legal formalities between the two countries, the body was returned to his family on Tuesday afternoon, the officer said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/shah-rafayat-chowdhury-receives-queen-elizabeth-100-young-leaders-award-for-advancing-sustainable-development-in-bangladesh