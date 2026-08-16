Brother, daughter emerge as contenders for Mirza Fakhrul’s seat

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s Thakurgaon-1 seat is drawing speculation over possible BNP candidates, with his younger brother Mirza Faisal Amin and elder daughter Shamaruh Mirza emerging as names in local and party-level discussions.

Fakhrul, the BNP secretary general, is expected to vacate the seat if he takes the oath as president. A by-election would then be held to fill the constituency.

Party sources said candidates from Fakhrul’s family or close circle could be considered, but BNP has made no formal decision. Local leaders’ views, organisational strength and electoral considerations will be taken into account, they said.

BNP Standing Committee member Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told TBS that no decision had been made yet.

“No decision has been made yet. The Election Commission will announce the schedule after the seat falls vacant. The party candidate will then be finalised after discussions at the party forum and consultation with local leaders,” he said.

Shamaruh Mirza, a researcher and academic, has lived and worked in Australia for years. Though she has not been visibly involved in politics, BNP activists believe her image among young people, educated middle-class voters and women could give the party a new option.

Faisal Amin, a former mayor of Thakurgaon municipality and president of the district BNP, has long been active with the grassroots. Local BNP leaders, however, said he became involved in several controversial activities in the area following the political change on 5 August.

Comprising Thakurgaon Sadar, Bhulli and Ruhia, Thakurgaon-1 has long been regarded as a stronghold of the Mirza family. The political foundation laid by Fakhrul’s late father, Mirza Ruhul Amin, has been further strengthened by Fakhrul’s own initiatives.

BNP submitted Fakhrul’s nomination for the presidential election to Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Thursday. Voting is scheduled for 20 August, with the nomination scrutiny on 16 August and withdrawal deadline on 18 August.

BNP holds a two-thirds majority in parliament, making Fakhrul’s election as president widely expected.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on 24 July, citing serious illness. Under the Constitution, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed is serving as acting president until a new president is elected, while Deputy Speaker Kaiser Kamal is performing the speaker’s duties.

Fakhrul has served as BNP secretary general since 2016, having become acting secretary general in 2011. He previously served as an MP and state minister.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/brother-daughter-emerge-contenders-mirza-fakhruls-seat-1515931