Breakaway Jatiya Party faction to field candidates in local polls, plans nationwide outreach

FE

Published :

Apr 11, 2026 19:27

The decision was taken during a presidium meeting held at Chairman Anisul’s Gulshan residence on Saturday, bdnews24.com reports citing a party media statement.

During the meeting, the party also outlined plans to strengthen its organisational presence across the country, starting with a central special representative gathering scheduled for next month.

Addressing the session, Secretary General Howlader emphasised the need to reorganise the party at the grassroots level.

“If we can spread the developmental work of Hussein Muhammad Ershad among the people, the public will surely return the Jatiya Party to power. But first, we must make the party well-organised and strong,” he said.

This faction emerged on Aug 9 last year.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/slain-jubo-dal-leaders-family-to-get-new-home-from-pm