BPL payment issues: ‘Tomorrow never comes’

Sri Lankan all-rounder Lahiru Samarakoon has been warming Durbar Rajshahi’s bench since the franchise’s first game in the Bangladesh Premier League against Fortune Barishal where he conceded 64 runs in four overs on December 30. The 27-year-old made headlines recently after he complained to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding non-payment of the franchise. The Sri Lankan on Tuesday spoke to The Daily Star’s Samsul Arefin Khan over phone, sharing his experience regarding with the franchise and some other issues as well. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

The Daily Star (DS): It has been reported in media that you have officially informed the BCB regarding the non-payment issue of your franchise. How much truth is behind the news?

Lahiru Samarakoon (LS): Yes, the franchise hasn’t paid me a single penny so far. I asked them about my money every day, but they are saying that they will give me the money tomorrow after the game or tonight. But the tomorrow never comes.

DS: You played here in the BPL last season for Durdanto Dhaka. Did the same thing happen at that time?

LS: Last year, before my departure, the franchise gave me the full contract money along with the other payments like DAs [daily allowances].

DS: Your current franchise has been claiming that they have cleared 25 percent payment of all players.

LS: I haven’t got anything yet. I only received DAs from December 28 to January 15. My DAs are also due over the last seven days.

DS: What did you write to the BCB?

LS: I said that I have no money now. The other players got the money but it’s only me who hasn’t got any money. Actually my manager contacted the BCB.

DS: Whom have you spoken to in your franchise?

LS: I talked to both manager [Mehrab Hossain Opee] and owner [Shafiq Rahman]. They are now saying that before the game on January 23, they will give 50 percent of payment to all players.

DS: Did you or any of your team members receive any cheques yet?

LS: No, we haven’t received any.

DS: Aren’t you going to the field on match days or practice days?

LS: I went to the ground only yesterday [Monday]. Before that on January 19, I told the manager that if I didn’t get payment, I wouldn’t go ground.

DS: So as you said, you are now spending most of your time at the team hotel. What are the activities you are engaging yourself with?

LS: In Chattogram, there are a lot of Sri Lankans. I’m enjoying my time with them. They came here to meet me.

Durbar Rajshahi’s no-reply

The Daily Star reached out to Durbar Rajshahi’s team manager Mehrab Hossain Opee to hear the team’s observation regarding the complaint made by Samarakoon on non-payment. Mehrab, while not denying the accusation, said that he was in a serious meeting at the time and the reporter to call him after a while. Mehrab, however, did not pick up the phone when later called several times.

source : Daily Star