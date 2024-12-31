BPL begins with a bang

The 11th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League created a buzz, pulling fans of various age groups to witness the opening day’s action at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on December 30, 2024. The cricket on the field also matched the hype, with defending champions Fortune Barishal starting the tournament with a four-wicket win over Durbar Rajshahi in a high-scoring thriller – thanks to cameo knocks from Mahmudullah Riyad [top right] and Faheem Ashraf. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The 11th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 got off to a flying start at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday. Fans were treated to high-scoring matches, while off-field drama surrounding ticketing issues added intrigue to the tournament’s opening day. Eventually, brilliant performances were on display from both local and foreign players.

Ticketing chaos and fan protests

For the second straight day, fans’ hue and cry over ticket shortages continued. Hours before the opening match between defending champions Fortune Barishal and Durbar Rajshahi, large crowds gathered at the stadium gates, with some breaking through in frustration. The Bangladesh Army intervened to disperse the angry fans. Later, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed addressed the issue while speaking to official broadcasters, promising improvements to the ticketing system within a week and urging fans for patience.

Packed galleries light up the stadium

Eventually, despite the chaos outside, the galleries inside were packed, creating a vibrant atmosphere uncommon for weekday matches. Long queues stretched at the gates, as eager fans flooded in to catch the action live.

Short but meaningful opening ceremony

The BCB held a brief yet symbolic opening ceremony, where the BCB boss and special guests released balloons and pigeons to mark the start of the tournament. Injured victims from the July uprising were also honoured, adding a poignant touch to the event.

Bijoy’s kit trouble at toss

Durbar Rajshahi skipper Anamul Haque Bijoy turned up for the toss in his training kit after angry fans blocked the team bus carrying their match jerseys. A Rajshahi team official later informed that the kits were delivered through an alternate route, saving Rajshahi from further awkwardness. Adding a touch of novelty, both captains — Bijoy and Tamim Iqbal — exchanged saplings during the toss, as part of government’s initiative in raising environmental awareness.

Rishad left out of Barishal XI

Bangladesh’s rising leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, who recently earned a place in Hobart Hurricanes’ squad for the Big Bash League but opted to play in the BPL, was notably absent from Barishal’s playing eleven. Despite becoming a mainstay in the national side, Rishad found himself benched during his team’s campaign opener. Given Barishal’s star-studded line-up and the BPL’s history of under-utilising leg-spinners, he may struggle for game time throughout the tournament.

Improved facilities, but old habits die hard

For the first time, the BCB arranged free water for the spectators at the stadium, introducing “Mugdho Water Corner”, while a “Zero Waste Area” was in place for proper waste disposal. While fans appreciated the amenities, many littered the premises, leaving the area messy.

High-scoring opener thrills fans

On the ground, the Rajshahi and Barishal played out a nail-biter. After reigning champions Barishal were reduced to 61-5 in reply to Rajshahi’s 197 for three, — courtesy of a brilliant batting performance by Yasir Ali, who struck 47-ball 94 — it seemed like a matter of time for an upset to materialise. However, Mahmudullah played a gem of an innings, remaining not out on 56 off 26 balls, while putting up an unbroken stand of 88 runs with Faheem Ashraf (54 not out off 21 balls) to propel their side to clinch an emphatic victory with four wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

daily star