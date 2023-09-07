BNP’s mass processions in capital Sept 9

BNP will take out mass processions in the capital on Saturday as part of its one-point movement demanding resignation of the government and general elections under a non-party interim government.

Party Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a press conference at its Nayapaltan central office in the capital today.

Rizvi said BNP’s Dhaka south and north city units will bring out separate processions to press home the one-point demand.

The BNP’s like minded political parties, who have been waging a simultaneous anti-government movement, will also observe similar programmes.