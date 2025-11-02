BNP’s Alal calls for ban on Jamaat over 1971 war crimes; Jamaat slams remark as ‘irresponsible, politically motivated’

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has strongly condemned BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal’s remarks calling for a ban on the party over 1971 war crimes, terming his statement “irresponsible and politically motivated.”

In a statement issued yesterday (1 November), the party’s Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim said, “Today, BNP leader Alal said that ‘Jamaat should be banned for its involvement in the 1971 genocide, rape, and atrocities’. His statement is destructive to national unity, irresponsible, and politically motivated.”

He added, “It is clear that Alal made such comments to please certain quarters and to spread propaganda against Jamaat. His words echoed the tone of authoritarian and Awami fascist elements. I strongly condemn and protest such remarks.”

The Jamaat leader further said, “The allegations of crimes against humanity or involvement in the 1971 atrocities against Jamaat are completely baseless and stem from political inferiority. At various times, political opponents have spread such propaganda to eliminate the party.a”

He asserted that Jamaat is a registered political party in Bangladesh guided by Islamic values, justice, and public welfare, and has always played a “positive role in protecting the country’s sovereignty, independence, and democracy.”

Calling the demand to ban Jamaat “unjust, undemocratic, and rooted in malice,” Halim urged BNP leader Alal to refrain from making “divisive and misleading remarks” that could harm national unity.

Earlier yesterday, Alal, while speaking at a programme at the National Press Club, urged that Jamaat-e-Islami should also be banned, similar to the Awami League, for its alleged role in the 1971 atrocities.

He said, “I urge the BNP, including our secretary general and freedom fighters present here, to demand that if the Awami League can be banned for its involvement in killings, persecution, and vote rigging, then Jamaat should also be banned for the genocide and atrocities of 1971.”

“I call upon the chief adviser to take note of this matter,” the BNP leader added.