BNP won’t form govt alone: Khasru

BNP will not form a unilateral government even if the party wins 200 seats in the next parliamentary election, said BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday.

“The 31-point proposal was formulated collectively by 42 parties, including the BNP. Even if the BNP wins 200 seats, it will not form a government alone, as implementing the 31 points must be achieved through a national government,” he said.

He made these remarks while addressing a discussion as chief guest on the 31-point state reform proposal held in the capital’s Banani.

Khasru said the BNP and 42 other parties jointly carried out the movement that toppled the Awami League-led government.

The BNP leader acknowledged that students played the biggest role in the movement. However, the contributions of other stakeholders should not be underestimated, he added.

He warned against divisions over taking credit for the movement and urged everyone to remain united to secure people’s rights in the future.

The BNP leader said, “We have been working to fix the state structures for several years. Bangladesh will not become a communal country.”

“Ziaur Rahman emphasised merit-based politics, and the BNP continues to follow that path. However, the participation of the youth [in politics] will be the most critical aspect of Bangladesh’s future,” he said.

Around 250 students from private universities across Dhaka and other parts of the country attended the discussion.

daily star