BNP will seek Hasina’s extradition from India: Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today said that his party will formally urge India to extradite ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh to stand trial.

“We will press for her [Hasina] extradition in accordance with the law. It is a matter between the foreign ministry of Bangladesh and the foreign ministry of India. We will urge the government of India to send her back to face trial,” he said while speaking to reporters in front of the BNP office in Dhaka’s Gulshan at 3:00pm.

The BNP leader said that the country had witnessed an inclusive election, asserting that the people had delivered their verdict through a mass uprising.

Salahuddin, who has been declared the unofficial winner from the Cox’s Bazar-1 constituency, said the foundations of a strengthened democracy were now being laid.

“The democratic journey will continue. All state structures will undergo democratic reforms, and the necessary constitutional reforms will be carried out,” he said, referring to the party’s 31-point agenda, which he said formed the basis of its manifesto.

He also referred to the July National Charter, saying it had already been signed and represented a political understanding among stakeholders.

“It is a document of political agreement and will be followed word for word,” he said.

Expressing hope for an active legislature, Salahuddin said the next parliament would be the most productive in terms of lawmaking since independence. He said constitutional amendments would reflect public expectations, the aspirations of those who had sacrificed their lives, and the hopes of the younger generation.

Urging the Election Commission to expedite the formal process, he said he expected the results to be officially announced through gazette notification by the afternoon.

“Once that is done, the countdown will begin for members of parliament to take oath, and the process will proceed in accordance with the constitution,” he added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/national-election-2026/news/bnp-will-seek-hasinas-extradition-india-salahuddin-4105226