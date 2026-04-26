BNP weighs administrators’ performance for mayoral picks, eyes single candidacy

The BNP is planning to field many of its appointed city corporation administrators as mayoral candidates in the upcoming local elections, with their performance in office set to be a key factor in final nominations, say party insiders.

The administrators are already being informally introduced to voters through their roles, effectively functioning as early-stage candidates. In some cases, the party may also consider alternative contenders.

A BNP Standing Committee member told The Business Standard that effective administrators could be endorsed as candidates, while former mayors may also be reconsidered in select cases. According to one source, Chattogram City Corporation mayor Shahadat Hossain is also expected to receive party backing for re-election.

However, Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said no formal decision has been taken, adding that the matter has not yet been discussed in the party forum.

Party strategists say the upcoming local elections will be highly competitive, with nominations based on party strength, administrative performance, and personal popularity. They add that the administrator system helps potential candidates gain visibility through public service.

The party is also aiming to ensure single endorsed candidates in each city corporation. Although elections are expected to be held without party symbols, BNP plans formal backing and organisational support.

Administrators of city corporations

On 22 February, the government appointed administrators to several city corporations, including Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Khulna, Sylhet, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

In Dhaka North City Corporation, administrator Shafiqul Islam Khan Milton was appointed, while Abdus Salam was appointed to Dhaka South City Corporation. Salam had earlier been reportedly assured of mayoral consideration by the party leadership, while Milton had contested the 2020 election from Dhaka-15 and lost to Jamaat-e-Islami leader Shafiqur Rahman.

Several other BNP leaders are also seen as potential mayoral contenders, including Habib-un-

Nabi Khan Sohel, Afroza Abbas, former deputy mayor Kazi Abul Bashar, Tabith Awal, and MA Kaiyum, who was the defeated candidate from Dhaka-11.

Outside Dhaka, Nazrul Islam Mintu, organising secretary of BNP, was appointed administrator of Khulna City Corporation. In Sylhet, Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury, president of the district BNP, was given charge. In Narayanganj, Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain Khan, convenor of the Mohanagar BNP, was appointed administrator, while Mohammad Shawkat Hossain Sarkar, president of the Gazipur Mohanagar BNP, took responsibility in Gazipur.

In a second phase on 14 March, the government appointed administrators to Barishal, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Cumilla city corporations. Bilkis Jahan Shirin, organising secretary, was appointed to the Barishal City Corporation. In Rajshahi, Mahfuzur Rahman, organising secretary of the Mohanagar BNP, was given charge.

In Mymensingh, Rokonuzzaman Rokon, member secretary of the South District BNP, was appointed. In Rangpur, Mahfuz Un Nabi Chowdhury, member secretary of the Mohanagar BNP, took responsibility, while in Cumilla, Yusuf Molla, general secretary of the Mohanagar BNP, was appointed administrator.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-weighs-administrators-performance-mayoral-picks-eyes-single-candidacy