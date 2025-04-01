BNP warns of instability if elections delayed beyond December

Bangladesh’s main opposition party has warned of instability and “strong resentment within the people” if elections are not held by December, after the country’s de facto prime minister said the poll could be delayed until 2026.

An unelected interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus has been running the South Asian country of 173 million since August, after deadly student-led protests forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a long-time India ally, to flee to New Delhi.

The country’s two biggest parties, Hasina’s Awami League and rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party, had both wanted elections to be held last year, but Yunus said in a speech on Tuesday that a vote could be held between December 2025 and June 2026.