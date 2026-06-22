BNP trying to establish one-party rule: Jamaat ameer

Leader of the Opposition and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has alleged that the ruling BNP is attempting to establish one-party rule in the country, warning that the public will not accept such a system.

“The government has already committed many irregularities. From appointing the central bank governor to interfering in banks like Islami Bank, removing qualified university vice-chancellors and appointing loyal party affiliates, and placing party cadres as administrators in important institutions like district councils — these are all efforts to establish one-party rule in Bangladesh,” he said while addressing a party conference as the chief guest at the central Eidgah ground in Masdair, Narayanganj this morning.

“History should not be forgotten. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also established a one-party system under BaKSAL, but could not remain in power even for half a year afterward. People will not accept one-party rule in this country,” he added.

Referring to recent political developments, the Jamaat chief said, “This parliament, government, and opposition exist because of the sacrifices of many during the 2024 movement. Disrespecting those who were martyred, injured, or disabled would amount to betrayal.”

He alleged widespread irregularities including fraud, intimidation, and the use of black money in the parliamentary election.

“Despite all obstacles, the alliance managed to secure at least one seat in Narayanganj. Had the vote counting been fair, the alliance would have won more seats,” he claimed, adding that the “victory was snatched away.”

He also criticised BNP’s stance on the referendum, claiming the party initially opposed it and later changed position under public pressure.

Calling on the government to respect the “verdict of the referendum,” he further said that the culture of belittling opposition parties in parliament, once practised by the Awami League, is now being continued by BNP.

Speaking about the national budget, he said, “A large budget has been announced, which is the government’s responsibility. But over the past 15 years, crores were looted. People need assurance that corruption and extortion will not continue.”

He alleged that extortionists remain active and that the government has failed to take action against them.

Sharing his interaction with local businesspeople just before the event, he said, “They are fearful and unwilling to speak openly. One of them finally said, ‘We are not well. Extortionists are not letting us live in peace.’”

He further remarked that those who covet others’ wealth are worse than thieves, adding that while begging is not forbidden, theft and extortion are unacceptable under any circumstance.

The event was presided over by Narayanganj city Jamaat Ameer Abdul Zabbar. Central and local leaders also spoke at the event.

During the programme, Abdul Zabbar was announced as the party’s potential mayoral candidate for the upcoming Narayanganj City Corporation election.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/bnp-trying-establish-one-party-rule-jamaat-ameer-4202771