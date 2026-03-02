BNP to take country forward under Tarique’s leadership: Moyeen Khan

“BNP has repeatedly been elected by people’s votes because it is a people-based political party. Under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, we will take the country much further ahead in a united way,” he said.

Speaking at an iftar mahfil organised by Palash upazila BNP in Narsingdi, he also said unity among party leaders and activists, along with public support, is the main strength of BNP.

Moyeen Khan said that in 1991, under the leadership of Khaleda Zia, BNP won all five seats in Narsingdi.

“It was a historic chapter in restoring democracy. Likewise, under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, BNP again won all five seats here in the February 12 election,” he said.

The BNP leader also said party leaders and activists must work together to restore Narsingdi’s past tradition and glory.

Moyeen Khan mentioned that during the time of Ziaur Rahman, Abdul Momen Khan served as a minister and was elected with the highest number of votes. “He is our pride.”

He said Narsingdi once played a leading role in political leadership and development, and everyone must work together to regain that position.

Before the iftar, a munajat was offered seeking peace and prosperity for the country and the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

BNP district unit President Khairul Kabir Khokon, Narsingdi-4, MP and Health Minister Sardar MD Sakhawat Husain, Engineer Ashraf Uddin Bakul, MP and Manjur Elahi, MP, among others, addressed the programme.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/ncp-may-lead-bangladesh-one-day-says-home-minister