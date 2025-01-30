BNP to hit street in Feb for election by year end

The BNP is set to take to the streets demanding general elections by the end of this year and protesting the rising prices of essentials, said several standing committee members of the party.

Before Ramadan, the party will hold a rally in the capital and in district towns across the country, said sources present at a BNP standing committee meeting held last night.

The BNP will launch public engagement programmes across the country from mid-February to garner support, said several standing committee members.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman attended last night’s meeting through a video link.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a member of the committee, said the BNP would reach the public through its programmes.

Salahuddin Ahmed, another member, at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club yesterday said, “We are planning to launch a movement to correct the interim government’s mistakes and pave the way for a democratically elected government.”

The party leaders think the government should be brought to the right path, he said, adding that if the national election was to be delayed, there should be logical explanations.

Insiders say the movement will be organised in two phases, the first of which will involve rallies against the soaring prices, and the second will focus on restoration of democracy through free and fair elections.

The BNP is drafting a declaration on the July mass uprising, which will uphold the principles of the 1972 Constitution,” a BNP leader said.

The party leaders believe the imposition of VAT and customs duties on certain goods drove the prices of essentials even higher, insiders say.

“Reform commissions submitted their reports to the government about two weeks ago. Since then, no significant discussions with political parties, social organisations, or experts have taken place,” said a leader.

The government should identify the proposals on which a consensus can be reached by the political parties, social organisations and experts, said the leader, adding, “There are also proposals that do not align with Bangladesh’s political and social culture.”

About constitutional reforms proposals, Salahuddin yesterday said he wondered if it was right to mention the July uprising in the same paragraph as the 1971 Liberation War.

He said the Awami League committed crimes against humanity and people would decide if the party can participate in the election.

Trials must be held for Sheikh Hasina and other AL leaders whose decisions have led to the massacre of people. “Therefore, both the individuals and the organisation must face trial.”

The interim government has not prioritised the trial of the AL as an organisation.

“There were talks of amending the International Crimes Tribunal Act to hold trial of the organisation, but the government backtracked on it. Some advisers say they want the Awami League to face trial, but they have done nothing to ensure that trial.

“Some say that they [the AL] will not be allowed to take part in the election. But what does the law say about it? The Election Commission will announce the schedule. Those who are registered will be able to participate in the election.”

He said a new party was using the government apparatus to win elections.

“I welcome the emotions, aspirations, and party formation efforts of student leaders, but these factors must be taken into consideration.”

Daily Stra