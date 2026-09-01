BNP to celebrate 48th founding anniversary Tuesday

The BNP is set to celebrate its 48th founding anniversary on Tuesday with various programmes.

On September 1, 1978, late President Ziaur Rahman founded the party with a 19-point programme to build a self-reliant Bangladesh.

The party has announced a five-day central programme to mark its founding anniversary.

The anniversary programmes will begin with the hoisting of the party flag at 6:00am at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, the chairman’s office in Gulshan and party offices across the country.

Later in the morning, BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, along with members of the party’s Standing Committee, will place wreaths and offer Fateha at the graves of party founder Ziaur Rahman and former BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

BNP acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said all preparations have been completed to celebrate the founding anniversary with due respect.

“The five-day central programme will begin with placing wreaths and paying tribute at the graves of the party’s founder, martyred President Ziaur Rahman, and Begum Khaleda Zia,” he said.

Rizvi said BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will pay tribute at the graves along with the members of the party’s Standing Committee.

The party will also organise a central discussion, while district, metropolitan and upazila units will arrange separate programmes.

BNP and its associate bodies will also organise tree plantation and fish release programmes as part of the anniversary celebrations.

The party and its associate organisations have published posters marking the anniversary, while special supplements will also be published by different newspapers.

Rizvi said BNP’s district and metropolitan units and their affiliated organisations will observe the day through separate discussions and other programmes.

Tarique Rahman and Rizvi, in separate messages, congratulated the people of Bangladesh, party leaders, activists, supporters and well-wishers on the occasion.

Ziaur Rahman founded BNP after forming the Jatiyatabadi Ganatantrik Dal (Jagdal) and the Jatiyatabadi Front. BNP was formally launched at the Ramna Restaurant in Dhaka on September 1, 1978.

Following the formation of BNP, several political groups, including Jagdal, the NAP led by Mashiur Rahman Jadu Mia, United People’s Party led by Abdul Halim-Akbar Hossain, Labour Party led by Abdul Matin and Muslim League led by Shah Azizur Rahman, merged into the new party.

Ziaur Rahman led BNP as its chairman, followed by Khaleda Zia and subsequently Tarique Rahman.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/bnp-to-celebrate-48th-founding-anniversary-tuesday