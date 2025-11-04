BNP strategically holds back nominations, steers several candidates towards mayoral contests

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists gather at the party’s central office at Nayapaltan, Dhaka, for its “Victory Rally” on Wednesday, 6 August 2025. File photo: Olid Ebna Shah/TBS

In a strategic pivot ahead of the national election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has chosen not to issue nominations to several potential leaders, instead directing them to concentrate on the mayoral contest of the city corporation polls.

According to party insiders, this move reflects a deliberate focus on strengthening organisational structures at the grassroots level. Internal discussions within the party have already highlighted potential mayoral candidates for Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Chattogram and Sylhet.

BNP leaders have emphasised that the party is prioritising experienced, popular, and field-active leaders to consolidate its influence in urban centres.

According to sources, for the Dhaka North City Corporation, the party is considering Tabith Awal, a member of the BNP National Executive Committee.

Hailing from a business family, Tabith previously stood as the BNP nominee in both the 2015 and 2020 city elections. In addition, he is serving as president of the Bangladesh Football Federation, representing the party’s younger leadership cohort.

In Dhaka South City Corporation, the probable candidate is Afroza Abbas, adviser to the BNP chairperson and president of the party’s women’s wing – Mohila Dal.

The spouse of former minister and BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, Afroza contested the 2018 city election and has been actively organising Mohila Dal in the southern part of the capital.

In Chattogram City Corporation, Dr Shahadat Hossain, the incumbent mayor, is the likely nominee. He also serves as president of Chattogram Metropolitan BNP and is a member of the National Executive Committee.

A medical professional, Shahadat, began his political career through student and youth wings in the 1990s. His sustained grassroots engagement and organisational commitment have cemented BNP’s presence in Chattogram.

In Sylhet City Corporation, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, who held the mayoral post in 2013 and 2018, is poised to be the party’s candidate. A member of the Standing Committee, Ariful has been vocal on urban development and public welfare issues.

Although he did not contest the 2023 elections, he remains a prominent figure in Sylhet’s political landscape.

Meanwhile, potential candidates for Rajshahi, Khulna, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Rangpur, Narayanganj, and Comilla City Corporations have yet to be disclosed.

Party insiders noted that names will be announced after comprehensive consultations at the local level and thorough organisational vetting.