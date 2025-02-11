BNP presses for election ‘roadmap’

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has intensified pressure on the government to hold early elections. The party is set to launch a nationwide campaign starting Wednesday, demanding, among other things, the announcement of an election roadmap.
Ahead of this programme, top BNP leaders met with the chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus, urging the government to expedite the election process.
During the meeting, BNP leaders conveyed the party’s stance and expectations regarding the elections.
Earlier, on Sunday, BNP representatives held discussions with the Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners, inquiring about the election commission’s preparations.
Then, on Monday evening, BNP leaders met with the chief advisor at the state guesthouse, Jamuna, to discuss the overall political situation, including election arrangements.
At the meeting, BNP submitted a four-page written statement outlining their demands. Speaking to newspersons on the premises of Jamuna around 7:45 pm, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated that the chief advisor and his team had assured them that arrangements for elections were being made swiftly.
According to the chief advisor, efforts are underway to hold elections by December, and the people can expect an election roadmap to be announced soon.
When asked about the possible date for the announcement of the election roadmap, Mirza Fakhrul responded, “That decision rests with them, but they might reveal something by 15 February.”
We will not agree to holding local government elections first. National elections must come first—there will be no other elections before that
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
He further noted that the discussion covered the possibility of conducting elections through dialogue and consensus after implementing minimal reforms.
BNP standing committee members Salahuddin Ahmed and Hafizuddin Ahmed accompanied Mirza Fakhrul to the meeting, arriving at Jamuna at 6:00 pm. Also present were finance advisor Salehuddin Ahmed, industries advisor Adilur Rahman Khan, and law advisor Asif Nazrul. The hour-and-a-half-long meeting addressed key issues, including law and order and rising commodity prices.
According to a senior government source, the “July Proclamation” was discussed during the meeting. BNP is also expected to hold talks with the leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement in the coming days.
Additionally, BNP has been informed that the first meeting of the National Consensus Building Commission is scheduled for 15 February, where political parties will be invited. At this meeting, chief advisor Muhammad Yunus will outline the interim government’s reform measures.
A senior BNP source indicated that the party’s leadership acknowledges that, given the current national situation, the prospect of holding early elections is increasingly unlikely. BNP is proceeding with its campaign after briefing the interim government on its stance.
As part of this initiative, the party will hold rallies nationwide from 12 to 25 February. On the first day, events will take place in nine districts, including Lalmonirhat, Feni, Sunamganj, and Patuakhali.
While BNP leaders have officially framed the rallies as a movement to address rising commodity prices, law and order concerns, election transparency, and opposition to authoritarian conspiracies, party insiders confirm that their primary objective is to push for the announcement of an election roadmap.
On the night of 5 February, attacks and vandalism took place at the homes of Awami League leaders across the country, including Dhanmondi no. 32. In response to the escalating situation, the BNP standing committee convened an emergency meeting on 7 February. Within the next three days, BNP leaders met with both the chief advisor of the interim government and the chief election commissioner.
This sudden series of meetings has sparked discussions in political circles. Some speculate that the government faced significant criticism following the 5 February incidents, prompting BNP to seize the moment. Many believe the party saw this as a strategic opportunity to pressure the government into announcing an election roadmap.
‘Govt cannot evade responsibility for recent incidents’
After meeting with the chief advisor, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam told reporters that the law and order situation in the country has deteriorated and that the government cannot evade responsibility for recent incidents.
He stated that as per the BNP standing committee’s decision, the party raised its concerns on all pressing issues with the chief advisor. As a responsible political party, BNP has fulfilled its duty by doing so.
Addressing the attacks on the homes of Awami League leaders, including the vandalism at Dhanmondi 32, Mirza Fakhrul reiterated that the government must take responsibility.
He pointed out that these incidents occurred in front of various government institutions and security forces, yet no preventive measures were taken. As a result, the overall law and order situation has deteriorated, allowing fascist elements to exploit the situation.
He further stated that BNP has demanded action against those in the administration who were allies of the previous fascist regime and those who looted national resources.
The party also called for the recovery of laundered money and the withdrawal of politically motivated cases filed against opposition leaders and activists over the past 15–16 years.
“We discussed the rising cost of essential commodities, which remains one of the government’s biggest failures,” he said. “They assured us they are working on it.”
Regarding law enforcement, BNP emphasised that no innocent individuals should be harassed during the special drive, “Operation Devil Hunt”.
When asked by journalists about elections, Mirza Fakhrul made BNP’s stance clear: “We will not agree to holding local government elections first. National elections must come first—there will be no other elections before that.”
Some advisors involved in forming new political parties while in power
In its written statement, BNP told the chief advisor that the prevailing national unity against fascism is the only driving force for the country and its people. This unity must be preserved to move the nation forward, as there is no alternative.
BNP emphasised that this unity should be reflected in political practice and that no actions should be taken that could weaken or undermine it. To ensure this, the interim government must maintain a neutral stance.
BNP also stressed the importance of closely monitoring the government’s actions to prevent any group from using state mechanisms for political gain. The party expressed concerns that some advisors within the interim government might be involved in efforts to form a political party while still in power.
It warned that signs of administrative influence in this process are becoming increasingly apparent, which is neither beneficial for the country nor democracy.
However, BNP stated that it welcomes the emergence of any new political party through a legitimate democratic process that aligns with the people’s expectations.
The statement further noted that the actions and provocative remarks of the ousted dictatorship and its allies regarding the July–August student-people uprising, an uprising that saw the sacrifice of hundreds of martyrs, have incited intense public anger.
As a result, in recent weeks, people in various parts of the country, including Dhaka, were seen demolishing monuments, statues, structures, and nameplates associated with the fallen dictatorship.
BNP accused the deposed fascist party, the Awami League, of attempting to destabilise the country by announcing various programmes.
It alleged that Sheikh Hasina, with the backing of a neighbouring country, will continue these activities from abroad. BNP argued that the Awami League must be held accountable through judicial processes for genocide and crimes against humanity.
However, it criticised the interim government for failing to take sufficient and visible legal action against the fugitive dictator and his accomplices over the past six months.
Despite these concerns, BNP assured its continued cooperation with the interim government, including the chief advisor.