BNP MPs won’t take oath as members of Constitution Reform Council: Salahuddin

BNP’s elected members of parliament will not take oaths as members of the proposed Constitution Reform Council, as it is not recognised in the constitution, BNP Standing Committee Member and MP Salahuddin Ahmed said today (17 February).

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony before the chief election commissioner’s speech, Salahuddin said the decision was taken by the party.

“None of us have been elected as members of the Constitution Reform Council. Steps can be taken in this regard once it is constitutionally adopted in the National Parliament,” he said, adding that he was conveying the decision on behalf of the party chairman.

The oath-taking ceremony of the 296 newly elected Members of Parliament began at around 10:36am at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, marking the start of the new parliamentary term.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin administered the oath to the MPs. The swearing-in of the lawmakers was later completed.

A day earlier, Salahuddin said the CEC does not have the legal authority to administer any oath related to the proposed council.

Speaking to the media yesterday (16 February), he said the CEC has constitutional authority to administer the oath to lawmakers under existing provisions, but does not have jurisdiction to administer an oath for a body that is not recognised by law.

Earlier that day, speaking to reporters in front of the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, he said that if the Constitutional Reform Council is incorporated into the Constitution through an amendment, and if a specific oath format is included in the Third Schedule of the Constitution with a designated authority to administer that oath, only then could such a process take place.

