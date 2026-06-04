BNP is my political address: Dipen Dewan

The Daily Star

Days after resigning from his position as the minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs, Dipen Dewan on Wednesday announced that he will stay with BNP, keeping confidence in Tarique Rahman’s leadership.

Dipen made the statement through a Facebook post around 9:00pm on Wednesday.

“I am deeply aware of the emotions, concerns and reactions among people of different classes and professions, political colleagues, well-wishers and the general public in the three districts of the Chittagong Hill Tracts — Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban — recently, following my resignation from the post of minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs,” he wrote.

“I sincerely appeal to all the brothers and sisters of the hills — Pahari, Bangalees and other communities — to remain calm, be patient and maintain law and order and harmony. Do not resort to any kind of provocation, confusion or conflict and maintain the atmosphere of mutual respect, sympathy and goodwill.

“I proudly recall that my father served as an adviser to the late president Ziaur Rahman. His ideals, patriotism and teachings of responsibility towards the people are the inspiration for my political life. I joined BNP under the affection, guidance and leadership of the national leader, former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia. From the beginning of my political life till today, I have been working as a dedicated worker of BNP.

“I want to clearly state that the BNP is my political address. I want to dedicate the rest of my life to this beloved party, its ideology and the welfare of the people of the country. I will never leave this party,” Dipen wrote.

“Finally, I would like to say — I have full confidence in the leadership of the honorable Prime Minister Mr. Tarique Rahman, and I want to move forward under his leadership in building a new Bangladesh. I once again declare in a loud voice — Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is my last resort,” he added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/bnp-my-political-address-dipen-dewan-4190241