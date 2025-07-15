BNP is backing extortion and corruption: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has alleged that while Mujibism stands as the guardian of the constitution, the BNP has taken a stance in favour of corruption and extortion.

“They are protecting the 1972 Mujibist Constitution and standing in support of corrupt extortionists. The BNP has positioned itself as a protector of these forces, sowing division across the country,” he said while speaking at a rally held in Patuakhali today (14 July).

“We will not compromise or unite with anyone who stands against the July-August revolution,” he warned.

“As we launched our marches across districts, waves of people joined like a tidal surge. Just as the people were responding with overwhelming enthusiasm, new conspiracies against us began to surface. Even though Sheikh Hasina’s regime has fallen through a public uprising, plots against us continue,” he said.

“From social media to the bureaucratic structure of the military and the DGFI, the country’s establishment is still conspiring against the uprising,” he added.

While the fascist Hasina regime has been overthrown, a new party has emerged to carry the torch of corruption, said Nahid adding, “We are facing obstacles while trying to change the mafia corrupt system.”

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser of the southern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP) said, “This August will mark the beginning of a new chapter—a Bangladesh free from tyranny.”

The NCP hold the rally to press for justice, reforms, national reconstruction, and implementation of the July Charter and the establishment of a fair electoral process.

Zahirul Islam Musa, district coordinator of the NCP in Patuakhali presided over the rally.

The party brought out a procession from in front of the Circuit House and proceeded through the New Market intersection and various key points in the district.

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of NCP for the northern region, Dr. Tasnim Zarah and a number of central leaders were present at the rally.

Later, NCP leaders left for Barguna in the afternoon.

The district town was adorned with colorful banners, festoons, arches and flags, creating a festive atmosphere for the event.