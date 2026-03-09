BNP has always worked for women’s empowerment: AZM Zahid

Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Minister Dr AZM Zahid Hossain speaks during an event on 9 March 2026. Photo: TBS

Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Minister Dr AZM Zahid Hossain stated that the BNP has always worked for empowering women, enhancing their dignity, and making them economically self-reliant, and this effort will continue in the future.

He made these remarks today (9 March) while attending an occasion of International Women’s Day organised by the Jatiotabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas) at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in Segunbagicha.

Zahid, also a standing committee member of the BNP, said, “BNP has always been active in women’s empowerment. The party has played a crucial role in promoting women’s education and social development. During BNP government tenures, initiatives such as providing school uniforms for girls, distributing free textbooks, and ensuring various benefits for education up to the 12th grade were implemented.”

“Additionally, the Begum Rokeya Award was introduced to recognize women’s contributions, which has played an important role in promoting women’s progress,” he added.

Zahid added that during Khaleda Zia’s tenure, opportunities were created for students to receive educational support up to grade 12.

“Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has plans to extend this support further,” he said.

He also mentioned that “family card”, an initiative that is going to be introduced soon, will be issued in the name of the mother, sister, or female guardian of the family.

Referring to the Ministry of Social Welfare, Zahid said that various social safety programs are currently in place, including allowances for persons with disabilities, widows, and pregnant women.

He further stated that financial assistance is also available for poor patients suffering from incurable diseases, urging people to contact local social welfare officers or women’s affairs officers to access these benefits.

Highlighting women entrepreneurship, he said, “Women can establish themselves not only by seeking jobs but also as entrepreneurs. By investing on a small scale, women can start businesses and create employment opportunities for other women.

He assured that the government will provide the necessary support to implement such initiatives.

The event was also attended by Ishraque Hossain, state minister for the Liberation War Affairs Ministry; lyricist and composer Ethun Babu; cultural personality Khaled Enam Munna and others.

The program was hosted by Jasas Joint Convenor Chowdhury Mazhar Ali, popularly known as Shiba Shanu.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bnp-has-always-worked-womens-empowerment-azm-zahid-1381541