BNP govt to take Bangladesh to respectable global position: Moyeen Khan

He also highlighted former President Ziaur Rahman’s contributions to the country’s economic recovery, agriculture, labour sector, fisheries, foreign policy and international diplomacy.

Moyeen Khan made the remarks while addressing a discussion organised by the Jatiyatabadi Matsyajibi Dal at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 45th death anniversary of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman.

He said the budgets introduced by Ziaur Rahman were not designed for the privileged residents of Dhaka’s affluent areas but for grassroots people living in villages across Bangladesh.

The BNP leader said the economic policies pursued by the former President helped Bangladesh recover from what he termed the devastation of the 1972-75 period and enabled the country to stand on a stronger economic footing.

He said within a short period, Ziaur Rahman introduced three budgets and transformed the country’s economy through market-oriented reforms, the promotion of the garments industry and the creation of opportunities for overseas employment, which increased the flow of foreign remittances into Bangladesh.

According to Moyeen Khan, these measures contributed to changing Bangladesh’s image internationally, and he referred to reports that described Ziaur Rahman as having transformed a “basket case” into a “success case.”

He said the younger generation should learn these aspects of Ziaur Rahman’s legacy and understand his role in the country’s development.

Speaking about the fisheries sector, Moyeen Khan said Ziaur Rahman had encouraged exploration of marine resources and once arranged excursions to the Bay of Bengal involving teachers and students from universities, including the University of Dhaka.

During those visits, he said, Ziaur Rahman stressed the importance of properly utilising marine resources in the Bay of Bengal to transform Bangladesh’s economy.

Moyeen Khan also credited Ziaur Rahman with bringing a revolution in the agricultural sector through canal excavation programmes and the expansion of modern irrigation systems.

Urging people to focus on what he called the true achievements of Ziaur Rahman, he said the former President worked closely with farmers, fishermen and workers across the country.

The BNP leader said Ziaur Rahman did not practise politics from palaces but instead engaged directly with grassroots communities throughout the country.

According to him, people affectionately gave Ziaur Rahman the title of “Rakhal Raja” (Shepherd King) because of his close connection with rural communities and his efforts to improve their lives.

Moyeen Khan said Bangladesh achieved election to the UN Security Council for the first time during his leadership.

He also said Ziaur Rahman played an important role in regional diplomacy by initiating efforts that later contributed to regional cooperation in South Asia.

Referring to the Iran-Iraq war period, Moyeen Khan said his international reputation had become so significant that world leaders invited him to join an international committee formed to help establish peace between the two countries.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/budget-lacks-initiatives-to-address-fragility-of-banking-sector-nahid