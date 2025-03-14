BNP forms legal, health support cells for oppressed women, children

BNP has formed two special support cells — ‘Legal Assistance Cell for Oppressed Women and Children’ and ‘Health Support Cell for Oppressed Women and Children’—comprising party-affiliated lawyers and doctors.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the formation of these cells at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office today (14 March).

He said these cells will gather information on incidents of violence, rape and murder against women and children across the country.

Rizvi said similar cells have been set up in all 84 organisational districts of the BNP.

He said BNP’s Law Affairs Secretary Barrister Kaiser Kamal and Health Affairs Secretary Rafiqul Islam will serve as the central coordinators of the cells.

Expressing deep concern over the rising incidents of violence against women and children, Rizvi particularly mentioned the case of a child named Achiya, who was allegedly raped and killed.

“The nation cannot accept the brutal death of Achiya after she was subjected to rape. People had expected the rule of law to be firmly established at the grassroots level. However, due to the slow and lenient actions of the administration, criminals are being encouraged in various ways,” he said.

The BNP leader demanded strict enforcement of the law to punish the perpetrators of such crimes and restore justice in society.

“The rule of law must be established immediately to ensure exemplary punishment for real criminals. We strongly reiterate our demand for the swift and exemplary punishment of those responsible for the brutal killing of Achiya,” Rizvi said.