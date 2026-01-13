BNP delegation meets CEC Nasir Uddin

TBS Report
13 January, 2026, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2026, 07:09 pm
A BNP delegation held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin this afternoon (13 January), ahead of the upcoming national election.

The meeting began around 4:45pm at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon, according to BNP Media Cell.

The five-member delegation was led by BNP Standing Committee member and Central Election Steering Committee Chairman Nazrul Islam Khan.

Other members of the delegation included Ismail Zabiullah, a member of the BNP chairperson’s advisory council and the party’s election steering committee, former acting Election Commission secretary Mohammad Zakaria, and Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal.

