The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) collected on Sunday two nomination forms from the Election Commission for the presidential election.

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell, said that one nomination form was collected by the party’s Senior Joint Secretary- General and Adviser to the Prime Minister, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, and the other by the party’s Vice Chairman and Chief Whip of parliament, Nurul Islam Moni.

Earlier, on August 6, the Election Commission announced that the presidential election would be held on August 20, with polling scheduled from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

Nomination papers are scheduled to be submitted on August 13 between 10:00am and 4:00pm.

The post of president fell vacant as Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned, citing health complications.

However, according to anonymous sources, BNP is highly likely to finalise Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, LGRD minister and the party’s Secretary General, as the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

A senior leader of the party preferring anonymity told the FE that it was almost certain that BNP would nominate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the party’s candidate for the presidential election.

Apart from political arena, common people of different status and stratum told the FE that they were thinking that BNP would nominate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the party candidate for presidential election.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/bnp-collects-two-forms-from-ec